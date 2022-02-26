Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted that his side did well to show patience as they ground out a Premier League away win at Everton.

The Toffees dug in in the first half and enjoyed a fairly even battle with the title-chasing champions. However, City began to dominate in the second half and continued to push Everton back.

In the end, it was Phil Foden who got the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute.

Despite the narrow margin of victory, City extended their lead at the top of the league to six points. Liverpool, in second, have a game in hand as they play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

“I have to admit it’s a really important [win]. The second half was much better for the consequences of the first half,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“Goodison Park for us is always so difficult. Good victory, another step.”

On his half-time message to his players, Guardiola added: “I said to the guys they are doing well and be patient and we will find the moment.

“We did everything to win. Have to try again and try again and in the end Phil was there and scored.”

But Everton could have had a penalty late on when the ball appeared to strike Rodri’s arm in the box.

Referee Paul Tierney consulted Chris Kavanagh, VAR chief for the evening, who insisted that there was not enough conclusive evidence to reverse the official’s original decision.

Offside did not appear to be part of the original decision-making process. However, Guardiola pointed out Richarlison’s position in the build-up.

“It was offside. There was VAR and the action was offside. I didn’t see the image,” the manager said.

Guardiola addresses title race

Guardiola accepted that his City side have a six-point lead over Liverpool, but insisted that it is only “one game more”.

“Eleven games to finish the Premier League,” he added.

“We spoke to the team, we have to win all the games. Against Tottenham, Southampton and today we performed who we are. Keep going and try to do it.”

City’s next Premier League task comes against Manchester United. Before then, they play Peterborough in the FA Cup.