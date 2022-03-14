Pep Guardiola reveals reason for not turning to subs in frustrating Man City draw at Palace

Pep Guardiola revealed why he chose not to turn to his substitutes as Manchester City missed the chance to go six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

City had 18 shots, their biggest tally without scoring in the Premier League since their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham in August, with Bernando Silva and Aymeric both squandering a pair of chances of each in a wasteful display from the champions.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “We played a good game and created a lot of chances but couldn’t convert. Sometimes it happens.”

“I thought a lot about making changes but they were playing well. The guys in the side had the ability to score, I think they were playing good.

“But we didn’t score. The reason is Crystal Palace.

“There are many games still to play. We have to win a lot but the way we played, (I have) no regrets about the team. I would prefer to have won, of course, but we played well.

“The way we played was amazing, in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect.”

Silva rues the ones that got away

Bernardo Silva told Sky Sports: “I think we actually played well and controlled all the game. Apart from one or two times we lost possession and they counter-attacked, they didn’t create much.

“We were good but unfortunately we couldn’t score. We had our chances, should have scored, but didn’t. Sometimes games go this way but the team is going well.

“It’s frustrating but there are nine games to go and we are in a good position. It’s better to be in our position than Liverpool’s, they still have to play in our stadium.

“A draw is very disappointing but there’s a long way to go.”

