Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is bracing himself for the sack if he cannot lift the reigning Premier League champions out of their dire run of form.

Guardiola has got his hands on the Premier League trophy in each of the past four seasons, but their title defence this time around has been faltering. In all competitions, Man City are currently on a run of just one win in 10 games.

During that timeframe, Guardiola has rubberstamped his contract extension with the club, meaning he is now committed until 2027, rather than 2025.

But that doesn’t mean he will necessarily stay that long, since there could be growing doubts about his Man City future if their decline continues, with rumours about him resigning floating around as well.

Some pundits have described Guardiola as unsackable, but the manager himself has now denied that is the case – claiming instead that him stepping down of his own accord is what’s actually ‘impossible’.

Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby, Guardiola said: “I would regret leaving now. I could not sleep, even worse than now. Leaving the situation, impossible.

“They could sack me. That can happen. But leaving now? No option.”

DIVE DEEPER 👉 Eight coaches who could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Guardiola refuses to rule out Man City sack but hints at January transfers

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss continued: “If the board is not happy with me, they can do it. But leaving now in this position, no chance.

“When I feel it is time to leave, I will leave. What we have done is what we have done. The satisfaction to do it is done. I don’t have any target to make my life or my time here completely different. Impossible.

“I leave tomorrow, it has been the best. This club I will never, ever forget. I will not leave until I win another Premier League or Champions League? No, it’s done. The way we have played, the numbers and everything, always I will remember.

“But now in this situation, I could not leave. Of course we have many things to do. We have to go to the market in the right moments, maybe in winter or another one, for the reason I said, to make the squad better and to challenge, to have the best outcome of every player, competing in the week as enemies and on the weekend as friends.

“But listen, if I’m losing and losing and losing, I will say guys, someone else has to come to fix these kinds of things because it cannot be eternal.

“If a big club won one in 10, I don’t know if they would have the confidence I have (in me) right now from all departments but it happens because of what we have done.

“The players and the club know the situation is completely exceptional for many reasons but we have lost a lot of games and we have to do better, we have to win. Every day we try but it’s not enough.”

Man City transfer news roundup

As Guardiola hinted, Man City may have to be active in January if they are to catch up in the Premier League table, since they have slipped out of the top four ahead of their clash with Manchester United.

Strengthening in midfield is a priority issue after their misfortune since Rodri suffered an ACL injury, but reports have hinted that one target – Martin Zubimendi – is less inclined to join them.

The issues in that department could compound if Kevin De Bruyne leaves, with the club legend’s contract expiring at the end of the season and two MLS clubs vying for his signature in January.

TEAMtalk has also learned that Man City could consider a reluctant sale of defender Ruben Dias if it enables them to sign a top-class replacement.

Guardiola’s glittering honours collection