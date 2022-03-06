Pep Guardiola rubbishes ‘stupid man’ Jack Grealish talk but urges Man City board to act

Pep Guardiola has told “stupid man” Jack Grealish to not worry about his contribution but equally urged the Manchester City board to move in the market.

Grealish recently admitted he is not happy with his four goals and three assists in all competitions this season. As a £100m man, there was always going to be huge pressure on his shoulders. But Guardiola has reassured him that there is none as far as he is concerned.

Instead, City‘s manager is content with his team play and wants him to focus on that more than his record in front of goal.

Guardiola said: “I think he’s not frustrated but if he is frustrated, he is a stupid man. It’s not necessary to be frustrated after scoring a goal.

“You have to play good, do your best, that’s all. If you score a goal, good, if not, next game.

“Statistics, statistics, ‘I’m happy I’m good if I score 10 goals and after I am 20 points behind the leader’.

“What’s important is to play good, help the team to win, and be part of something that we are in all together.

“Of course I want to score 20 goals but it doesn’t matter. [If you] play good, did everything, did your best, honestly after the game you go to take a shower and it’s enough.”

Despite towing that line when it comes to Grealish, the Spaniard does feel his side are in need on an injection of goals.

City ‘definitely’ need striker – Guardiola

“I think the club needs a striker, definitely. I’m sorry, maybe I’m wrong,” Guardiola added.

“I don’t agree with you. You say we play fantastically well without a striker because we are winning. When we are not winning, you say we need a striker, [that] I’m naive.

“‘How do these guys play without a striker? In the Premier League you have to play with a striker’.

“So, we need a striker, I think the club is going to try, it hasn’t happened but in the end we adapt.

“We adapt to the players and never complain; they are too good for me, I admire them and I like to work with them.

“If we have a striker, we play in a different way but if you don’t have it you have to adapt with the quality that we have.

“If you don’t have one you have to play in a completely different way to United, Southampton, Liverpool, because they play another philosophy.

“In England, we are a little bit like an exception for that. We have to play in this way, otherwise they are better.”

