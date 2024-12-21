Pep Guardiola would be harder to sack than Sir Alex Ferguson according to one fan

One fan has suggested there’d be a “better chance of sacking Sir Alex” than Pep Guardiola, after the Manchester City boss brought the “holy grail” and countless trophies to the Etihad.

City are on a downward spiral at the moment. Out of their last 12 games in all competitions, they’ve won once, and lost nine times, including to rivals Manchester United.

As a result, fans and pundits believe there is mounting pressure on Guardiola.

But one supporter texted the BBC and was featured on their get involved page, suggesting the boss has more credit in the bank than Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

He wrote: ‘Sack a manager who’s brought you six out of the last seven Premier League titles & the Champions League holy grail? You’re having a laugh! You’d have a better chance of sacking Sir Alex Ferguson.’

Another added: ‘Can’t understand why Pep is insisting City continue to use a system that is not working. Injuries are not the problem, it no plan B. City will come back from this mess, but must change. To do the same thing in the same way and get different results is madness.’

More fans pile onto Guardiola

Though Guardiola has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, four League Cups, the Club World Cup, and been named the world’s best club coach, some fans are no longer convinced by him.

“Sack Pep Guardiola fast!!!!” and “Manchester City should sack Pep Guardiola with immediate effect” were posted on social media after defeat to Aston Villa.

The City boss was seen hurling a water bottle at the ground in disgust and looking emotional while sat on the touchline during that defeat, to which one account wrote: ‘We used to see pictures of Ten Hag like this every week; now that he’s gone, we see pictures of Pep Guardiola like this every week.’

Man City round-up: Half the squad tipped to go

Guillem Balague has suggested that City are looking to get rid of as many as six regular starters amid their poor run.

But Guardiola remains of the opinion that he can turn things around with his current crop, stating “it can come” despite slamming performances as “not good enough”.

Meanwhile, City are said to have dropped out of the race for star midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

And Ilkay Gundogan could be snapped up by Inter Milan, who want to sign the Citizens midfielder once his spell at the Etihad has come to and end.

Who replaces Pep if he goes?