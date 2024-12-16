Manchester City are not considering the future of Pep Guardiola and remain 100% convinced he is the right man to turn around their unexpected struggles this season amid comments made by the Spaniard over his future and amid shock claims that the iconic manager could be ready to RESIGN at the Etihad.

The 53-year-old is regarded by many as one of the greatest managers of all time, having led Manchester City to an incredible six Premier League title wins in the last seven years. Those league crowns are among an astonishing 15 major honours he has won at the Etihad, while the much-admired coach has a total of 36 trophies across his managerial career, which also includes Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, this season, City and Guardiola find themselves in unfamiliar territory with Sunday’s late collapse against Manchester United, courtesy of some heroics from Amad Diallo, condemning them to their fifth loss in 16 Premier League games and amid a run of just one win in 11 games across all competitions.

As a result, former City player and manager Stuart Pearce claims Guardiola could now ‘resign’ as City boss – less than a month after penning a new contract at the Etihad until summer 2027.

Those claims have been fuelled by Guardiola himself, who has also revealed his fears that the City board could also decide to call time on his reign by sacking him as City manager.

However, we can reveal that the City Football Group, led by chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and majority owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, absolutely love Guardiola and remain 100% convinced he is the right man to turn their fortunes around.

Any attempt to resign from the City hotseat would be met with immediate rejection, while they are prepared to fully back their manager in upcoming transfer windows amid what is now considered a very obvious need to strengthen across several key positions in the side.

They were also thrilled by his recent decision to sign a contract extension and wholly believe they have the world’s greatest manager at the helm and with their current struggles doing nothing to alter that perception.

Guardiola comments on Man City sack as resignation claims emerge

Guardiola had fuelled comments he could be facing the sack in the build-up to Sunday’s game at the Etihad after offering an honest assessment of their struggles of late.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “[The owners] know when the situation is bad and we start to lose games, then it is not sustainable. Then I would not be here next month or in the next two months.

“The results dictate that – and this is the reality. We cannot eternally lose games. Maybe because of what we have done in the past [people will think I wouldn’t be sacked] but we are judged daily as managers.

“In one bad season, you can be out. The club knows that I will not do it [resign]. The club would have to do it. I want to be close to the players. I want to be beside them. We’ve lost a lot of games – more than we have in two seasons.”

Despite those denials, Pearce claims that Guardiola is giving serious thought to his future. And in an interview with talkSPORT, he has suggested it would come as no shock were the City manager to walk away.

“It’s employment, it’s a career. You’ve got to get happiness within the workplace and he might look to one or two of his close family members who may say, ‘Pep, come on now, you’re not the man you once were, is it time to step away from it?’

“Everyone in their own lives suffers pressure. Pressure to pay mortgages, pressure outside, you name it there’s a multitude of pressures.

“In football, you’re carrying the hopes and dreams of thousands of people and staff members.

“Bear in mind that you’ve brought in people to work alongside you that are going to lose their jobs as well.”

How Guardiola reacted to Manchester derby loss amid £200m transfer claims

Guardiola’s woes were exacerbated on Sunday when, after leading 1-0 through Josko Gvardiol’s header, United turned the game on its head when Matheus Nunes carelessly chopped down Amad in the penalty area, gifting Bruno Fernandes the chance to send Ederson the wrong way from the penalty spot. Two minutes later, Amad then lofted the ball over the City keeper to fire home the winner from a tight angle and send their travelling supporters into dreamland.

For Guardiola, though, the latest defeat was their eighth in 11 games and, with a string of injury and fitness issues to deal with, suggests the situation may not get better any time soon.

After the defeat, the City boss cut a forlorn figure.

“I’m the boss, I’m the manager, I have to find solutions but I don’t find solutions,” he told the media.

“This is a big club and when you lose eight of (11) something is wrong. You can say the schedule is tough or the injuries to players, but no.

“I’m the manager and I’m not good enough, simple as that. I have to find a way to talk to them, to train them in the way we need to play, to press the way we need to press. I’m not good enough. I’m not doing well. That is the truth.”

Meanwhile, suggestions that City are prepared to back their manager in the January window emerged shortly after Sunday’s loss with a report claiming they are willing to sanction a £200m squad enhancement – and with a Bayern Munich star top of his wishlist for the January window.

One man who might not be around for part of their future is Jack Grealish, with the £100m man struggling for consistency and with speculation growing that he could become a high-profile victim of their rebuild.

Now it has been suggested Grealish should consider a move to one of three potential Premier League rivals – but with former club Aston Villa not among them.

City struggles make grim reading for Pep Guardiola