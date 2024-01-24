Pep Guardiola set for ‘major internal conflict’ as City boss ‘falls in love’ with breakout Barcelona starlet

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi, with Pep Guardiola “in love” with the teenage centre-back.

Cubarsi, who turned 17 on Monday, is the latest hot prospect to emerge from Barcelona‘s famed La Masia academy and has recently forced his way into manager Xavi’s first-team plans.

After making his debut as a substitute in Barcelona’s victory over Unionistas de Salamanca last Thursday, Cubarsi was included in the starting XI away to Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday.

The teenager’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed by Manchester City boss and former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, who according to Spanish publication AS is following Cubarsi’s development “with interest.”

The report claims Guardiola has already fallen “in love” with the under-17 Spanish international – described as a “perfect mix” of club legends Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique, a tactically sharp player with an extraordinary ability to read a game – with Barcelona insiders well aware of the Man City manager’s interest.

Pep Guardiola to raid Barcelona for teenage sensation?

Cubarsi is contracted to his current club until the summer of 2026, with the report adding that any Man City pursuit of the defender would create a “major internal conflict” for Guardiola given his emotional attachment to his boyhood club.

Man City may face competition from Premier League rivals in any attempt to secure Cubarsi’s signature, with reports in October indicating that Chelsea are keen on signing the teenager having already attempted to sign him last summer.

Speaking after his full debut at Real Betis, where he completed 81 minutes in a 4-2 victory at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Cubarsi expressed his joy after “the best week” of his life.

He told Barcelona’s official website: “I’m very happy.

“This has been the best week of my life. It’s so powerful to play for the Barca first team, because I have always been a Culer, so this is a dream come true.

“The day before in training I found out I might be in the starting lineup, but it wasn’t confirmed until Xavi announced the team. I was so happy.

“I was very nervous at first, but as I gained confidence I started to go with the flow and be myself.”

