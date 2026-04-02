Manchester City are quietly putting contingency plans in place for life after Pep Guardiola, with director of football Hugo Viana leading an extensive search for potential successors, TEAMtalk understands.

Guardiola has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal at The Etihad, and while he has publicly insisted he is not preparing to step down, our sources understand there is growing uncertainty behind the scenes about whether he will still be in charge next season.

Indeed, we can confirm that Man City’s hierarchy are not taking any chances on that front.

Viana, who has been spearheading recruitment since his arrival last summer, is now applying the same meticulous approach to managerial planning to ensure the club are not caught off guard.

There is a feeling among some within the club that Guardiola could choose to walk away at the end of this season, as my colleague Fraser Fletcher reported back in February, bringing an end to one of the most successful eras in English football history.

As a result, groundwork is already well underway on possible successors and filling his very sizeable shoes in the blue half of Manchester.

Sources indicate that Enzo Maresca has emerged as one of the leading candidates under consideration. The former Chelsea boss is highly regarded within City’s structure, having previously worked under Guardiola and impressed with his coaching credentials.

Maresca also has an in-depth knowledge of the inner workings at the Etihad, having served on Guardiola’s coaching staff on two separate occasions – an experience that is seen as a major advantage in the succession planning.

Another name firmly in the frame is Vincent Kompany. The Manchester City legend, now managing Bayern Munich, continues to enhance his reputation and is viewed as a natural fit given his deep connection to the club.

However, City are also casting their net wider across Europe.

Former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is on the radar, alongside Andoni Iraola, who has impressed with his work at Bournemouth. In addition, Cesc Fabregas is another name being monitored following his promising start in management with Como.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is another whose name has come up, given it is believed he is open to working in the Premier League in the future.

While no final decision is imminent and Guardiola remains in charge, City’s proactive approach under Viana highlights their determination to maintain continuity at the highest level – regardless of what the future holds.

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