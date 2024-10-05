Manchester City are facing the end of an era next summer with a report claiming Pep Guardiola will leave the Etihad and take over as England coach and with the ripple effect from his departure also seeing three of their leading stars moving on.

Guardiola is striving to win an incredible fifth successive Premier League title this season, having collected the crown seven times during his stay at the Etihad and taking his overall record to a remarkable 12 title wins across his last 15 seasons as a manager. Widely regarded as the world’s top coach, Guardiola has led Manchester City to 15 honours in all during his eight years at the helm so far.

However, his current contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and, with the club also facing 115 charges against them related to Financial Fair Play, demotion from the Premier League is not out of the question.

As a result, speculation is rising that Guardiola and City could part ways at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Now a fresh report coming from Spanish publication El Nacional claims Guardiola is ‘closer than ever’ to agreeing to a deal to become England’s next manager.

The FA is on the lookout for their next permanent coach, having waved farewell to Gareth Southgate over the summer. Lee Carsley is currently in interim charge and while he has impressed so far, they are understood to be seeking a big name to step into the breach.

While City are understandably keen to extend Guardiola’s deal, the report claims he has now ‘chosen’ instead to take up the job as England manager.

Worse is to come for City too, with the report claiming the departure of the manager also leading to the Cityzens losing arguably their three most important players with Erling Haaland, Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne ‘reconsidering their futures’ and ‘seeking new challenges’ should Guardiola depart.

What has Guardiola said about Man City future and England job?

Guardiola himself has refused to rule out signing a new deal at the Etihad, despite having previously indicated there is only so long top managers can continue working at the pace and intensity they are currently operating at.

Speaking over the summer, he told reporters in New York: “When I’m leaving, I will say I’m leaving, but I didn’t say that.

“We will see what happens. But I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay.”

However, he did then add: “Nine years today in the same club is an eternity, I want to be sure it’s the right decision. Not just for me, for the club, for the players.”

Guardiola has also already moved to quell speculation he could be tempted to become the Three Lions coach.

“I am here [with Man City], “he said in August. “I’m really pleased and I cannot say anything. I don’t know where it came from [England speculation] but I am really satisfied here and we will see what happens.

He then added: “I have to decide what I want to do with my life. I could stay here, take a break, national team… but right now I am here and fully excited for the season!”

Haaland contract exclusive / Italy midfielder targeted

De Bruyne is also out of contract come the end of the season and having been strongly linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in 2025.

However, while we understand that De Bruyne is open to extending his contract, the legendary Belgian is now 33 and in the twilight of his career. Furthermore, Manchester City have been linked with several elite stars who could take on his role in years to come.

Rodri, meanwhile, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer, though his serious knee injury has temporarily put speculation on ice.

Regardless of where his future lies, City are facing the prospect of completing the season without the influential Spaniard. As a result, we understand City have shortlisted four potential transfer options ahead of the January window.

The Cityzens are also reportedly keeping tabs on talented Italy midfielder, Samuele Ricci, who has made big waves this season. However, any move will likely face competition from Tottenham, who are also long-term admirers of the Torino star.

As for Haaland, he has been linked with a surprise move to Barcelona in recent days as the Catalan giants look to find their own talismanic frontman to rival Real Madrid’s summer signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Sources have told us that while City want to discuss a new deal with the red-hot goal bot, the Norwegian wants any new arrangement to contain a worryingly low exit clause.

