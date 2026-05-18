Manchester City sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they fully expect Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season to be Pep Guardiola’s last as manager of the club, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful eras in English football history.

Guardiola, who previously conquered Spain with Barcelona and Germany with Bayern Munich before arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, has since cemented his status as one of the greatest coaches the Premier League has ever seen.

The 55-year-old still has one year remaining on his current contract, but we understand that Man City have been actively preparing for life after Guardiola for several months behind the scenes.

As we have already revealed, Man City director of football Hugo Viana has already selected Enzo Maresca as the club’s preferred successor.

We confirmed on Monday that personal terms are already agreed in principle with the former Chelsea boss should Guardiola formally step aside this summer.

Sources have also told us that Man City legend Vincent Kompany was sounded out during the succession planning process due to the huge admiration the club’s hierarchy continue to hold for him.

However, Kompany is currently not looking to leave Bayern Munich and remains fully committed to his long-term project at the Allianz Arena.

Guardiola is now preparing to leave Man City after delivering an astonishing 20 major trophies during his decade in charge.

That haul includes six Premier League titles, among them an unprecedented run of four consecutive championships, alongside the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph.

Guardiola’s spell at the Etihad transformed Man City from domestic contenders into one of the defining football institutions of the modern era.

Sources indicate Man City and Guardiola are expected to formally confirm the decision ahead of Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa, allowing the occasion to become a celebration of his remarkable impact on the club and English football as a whole.

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Man City want Pep Guardiola to stay as part of City Football Group

We also understand that figures within the club have not ruled out Guardiola remaining involved within the wider City Football Group (CFG) structure following his departure from frontline management.

While no formal role has yet been discussed publicly, sources suggest the club’s ownership would welcome the possibility of Guardiola continuing to contribute strategically across the CFG network given his enormous influence and standing within the organisation.

The expectation internally is that the weekend will become a tribute to Guardiola’s extraordinary legacy, with players, staff and supporters all expected to honour the Catalan coach following the final whistle.

Guardiola’s influence has extended far beyond silverware. His tactical innovations, relentless pursuit of perfection and commitment to possession-based football have helped redefine standards across the Premier League and Europe.

During his tenure, Man City consistently set new records for points, goals and dominance while developing a style of football admired throughout the world.

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