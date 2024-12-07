A disgruntled Pep Guardiola has decided to put four Manchester City players on the transfer list following their poor form and with major surgery planned on the squad at the Etihad, according to an eye-catching report in Spain.

Guardiola has dominated English football since his appointment in summer 2016, winning 15 major honours in that time, including six Premier League title crowns over his eight full seasons at the helm. However, the four-time reigning champions face a huge task in retaining their crown for an unprecedented fifth straight season this time around, having fallen off the throne in quite spectacular fashion in recent weeks.

Indeed, until they recorded a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, Manchester City had embarked on an astonishing seven-game run without a win – the worst of Guardiola’s career by some distance. While their run of four straight defeats was bad enough, the throwing away of a 3-0 lead over Feyenoord with 16 minutes left in a Champions League game to draw 3-3, was seen as equally as painful.

As a result, a report has claimed Guardiola is now planning wholesale changes to his City squad to revitalise their form and bring them to their elite-level status.

And according to Spanish journalist Dani Serrano, Guardiola has ‘put four Man City players on the transfer list’ despite ending their ‘worrying crisis of results’.

And he claims there are now ‘four players who are doomed and who have disappointed with the level shown in recent weeks, which has made them no longer part of his plans and that they are totally doomed’.

First for the chop will be former Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, who has been described by Serrano as a ‘disastrous investment’.

And he will soon be followed by Jack Grealish, with ‘patience runs out’ over him and with Man City allegedly wanting to cash in on him ‘before his market value continues to fall’.

He will be followed by Kyle Walker, who has already been linked with a return to his hometown club Sheffield United, and James McAtee, who has failed to convince Guardiola he is worthy of regular starts.

Could Grealish yet save himself from the Man City axe?

The form of Grealish has certainly raised concerns.

Manchester City paid Aston Villa a then British record fee of £100m for the England winger in 2021. However, while Grealish has won seven major honours in that time, the jury remains out on whether he has proved value for money for City.

Indeed, he has just two assists for City from 14 goals so far this season, while his last goal of any description for the Cityzens came almost an entire year ago, in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Etihad on December 16, 2023.

In total, Grealish has managed just 14 goals and 20 assists from 139 appearances – a contribution every 4.09 outings.

As a result, speculation over his future has gathered pace in recent months, and with his current arrangement due to expire in 2027, it would come as a surprise were City to tie him down to fresh terms any time soon.

Despite that, Grealish put in arguably his best performance of the season on Wednesday as Forest were well beaten 3-0 and after the game, Guardiola was full of praise for the winger.

When asked about his play, Guardiola stated: “Really good. He played in the middle and was involved in many things.

“Hopefully in the next games, if I decide to play him in that position, he can be involved in the final third and decisive in goals and assists.

“Our football is always built from the midfield. The quality and they make our tempo and the way we have to play.

“We control the game, and Jack gave us that pace. When to accelerate and control, he did it really good. I’m so happy for him.

“I know his quality. He has the attributes to play holding midfield, keep the ball, break the lines and composure.

“With the problems that we have in the middle with two holding midfielders injured, Gundo has played an important role for us. Everyone was good.”

Man City transfer news: Elite winger to replace Grealish; Spurs leader eyed

Meanwhile, City have their eye on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia due to the ‘inconsistencies’ of Grealish and are seemingly ready to pay above and beyond to land the Napoli man, a bold new report has claimed.

Described in the report as ‘perfect’ for City, it’s suggested the Georgian superstar is valued by the Serie A side in the £83m (€100m/$105.8m) bracket, but that the Premier League champions will pay ‘whatever is necessary’ to land him.

Elsewhere, City are also seemingly looking at another transformative signing, this time in defence, amid claims they have eyes on Tottenham’s Cristian Romero to help shore up the backline.

And finally, reports of Walker’s demise at City are also gathering pace. The City captain has looked past his best this season, with his trademark blistering pace has now deserted him.

As a result, claims of a return to Sheffield United – the club where he started his career – appear to have legs and with City ready to sanction his sale.

