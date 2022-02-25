Guardiola not surprised by narrowing gap, as Man City boss explains title-race approach

Pep Guardiola insists there are several areas for Manchester City to improve and he never considered the title race over as Liverpool creep up behind them.

Man City lost to Tottenham last Saturday in a dramatic game that threw the title race wide open. On the same day, Liverpool beat Norwich City before following it up with a midweek win over Leeds to move three points behind the champions.

With 12 games to go – including one between the top two – City’s title defence is far from over.

They had a considerable lead at the top earlier in the season, but now the gap has shrunk. On Saturday, they visit Liverpool’s rivals Everton to try and get back on track.

Guardiola wants his side to focus on one thing at once after reiterating why they did not deserve to beat Tottenham.

He told a press conference of their reaction to last week: “We had two days off, didn’t train right after, then we train really well as usual.

“Part of the game, I know how we perform. Really good, we make mistakes, especially the third one. If you don’t defend the last action it’s because you don’t deserve to win.

“Sometimes as a manager it’s not the time to talk. The players know exactly the reason why we weren’t able to win. Maybe another day we talk about it.

“We train really well, focus on tomorrow, then FA Cup, then derby, then Champions League. Step by step.

“When people say all the time ago we are a perfect team, of course there are many things to improve. We have to defend really well, they have incredible pace for the counter attack. Always Tottenham have incredible players upfront and always we struggle. They are a really good team.”

Guardiola has since had to react to more points picked up by Liverpool, who won their game in hand against Leeds.

But the City boss was expecting the 2019-20 champions to keep pace with his current crop all along – as with other rivals.

He said: “When we were champions it wasn’t in December or January. Yesterday we saw Wolves-Arsenal, so intense, they are so good. What’s next, try to win the next game.

“I knew it before, it’s not a surprise. A lot of games, arrive not just against Liverpool good. Let’s try to do it.

“Today we are in the competitions, the games we drop points recently… we played really well.”

Guardiola can’t predict winning run

And asked if City might need to put together a long run of wins now, he replied: “When is right? In December, January we are champions?

“In the past we’ve won a lot of games. I wouldn’t play if we were champions tomorrow.

“In the past we were able to do it, I never thought about going on a run. Goodison Park, Everton, new manager, they need points. Try to do a good game. My only concern.

“When we were clear I said we had to win a lot of games to be champions, I said it then, I say it now. Not just because of Liverpool and Chelsea. It’s a challenge, it’s nice.

“Many years winning the three Premier Leagues in four years. We will drop points, keep going and if there is a possibility to be champions we keep going.”

For the Everton match, Guardiola will be able to call upon Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.

He confirmed of the duo: “They are ready and so important for us.”

Asked what the latter in particular can add, Guardiola replied: “He’s so important in many aspects we don’t have.

“For the inspiration, the movement in behind, the actions in final third. He and Jack are back.”

