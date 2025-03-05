Pep Guardiola could end up regretting the sale of Julian Alvarez even more as the former Manchester City striker has been backed to win the Ballon d’Or ‘over the next five years’.

Alvarez was on Man City’s books between January 2022 and August 2024. Following an initial six-month spell back on loan at River Plate, the centre-forward went on to play 103 times for Man City, registering 36 goals and 17 assists.

The Argentine dovetailed brilliantly with Erling Haaland and helped City win trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League (x2), FA Cup and Club World Cup.

Alvarez also played a key role in Argentina lifting the 2022 World Cup during his time at the Etihad.

The versatile forward left last summer when City received an offer from Atletico Madrid that they simply could not turn down.

Alvarez joined Atleti for an initial €75million (£64m), while the deal has the potential to rise to €95m (£82m) through add-ons.

Selling the 25-year-old went a long way in helping City revamp their squad in January with four new arrivals. Although, without Alvarez in the squad, City have struggled for inspiration in the final third at times this campaign, one of several reasons why they are not in the mix for the title.

Alvarez once again showed his class during Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. He cut inside away from Eduardo Camavinga before sending a brilliant curling effort in off the post to drag Atleti level.

Brahim Diaz may have scored the winner for Los Blancos, but Alvarez left a big impression on pundit Joe Cole.

On TNT Sports’ coverage of the last-16 first leg, Cole said about Alvarez: “He’s another lad we know very well from the Premier League.

“You won’t see a better goal in the Champions League. It’s beautiful, it’s sensational.

“This kid has won it all and done it all and he’s still only 25. I think we’ll see the best of him over the next five years. I think he’s a Ballon d’Or winner in the future.”

READ MORE 🌐 Elite Man City target put up for sale by Euro giant as Real Madrid battle ramps up

Julian Alvarez ‘a top player’

Alvarez’s team-mate Conor Gallagher added: “It was an unreal goal. It doesn’t surprise me of course, he’s playing with so much confidence.

“He’s a top player and a top guy as well. He’s having a great season and hopefully for us that can continue.”

Alvarez has notched 22 goals and five assists in 41 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side this term.

Alvarez was signed to help bridge the gap between Atleti and Madrid. His signing will be completely justified if he can help Atleti pull off a stunning comeback in the reverse fixture next week.

City have since replaced Alvarez with Omar Marmoush, and the Egypt star looks set to become a top Premier League star. But Guardiola may still end up thinking ‘what could have been’ if Alvarez goes on to be named the best player in the world.

Interestingly, Alvarez is not the only ex-City star who has been backed to reach such heights. Chelsea believe Cole Palmer, who left City in search of game time in 2023, has the ability to win the Ballon d’Or after establishing himself as the most important player at Stamford Bridge.

Man City transfers: £51m bid prepared; Barcelona rejection

Meanwhile, City have reportedly drawn up a £51m offer as they push to bring in Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus.

City were keen on a January deal for the versatile full-back but ultimately opted to delay their swoop for him until the summer.

The Citizens view Cambiaso as a more attainable target than Barcelona’s Jules Kounde.

It has been claimed that City recently made an approach for Kounde, only to be rejected as the France star hopes to remain at Barca.

QUIZ: Biggest sales 2014-2024