‘Perfect’ Man City signing advancing ‘fast’ as second deal gets ‘here we go’ confirmation

Manchester City are racing towards a double deal for Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov, it has been revealed.

Man City are in need of January reinforcements following a tough few months in which injuries and poor form have contributed to them falling well behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. TEAMtalk understands that Etihad chiefs are eager to bring in several new players to bolster Pep Guardiola’s squad, with two captures nearing completion.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush has previously been linked with Liverpool, but City now have put themselves at the front of the queue to bring him to England.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Marmoush is ‘close to joining’ City.

Discussions between City and Frankfurt are ‘progressing fast’ as the Citizens try to forge an agreement next week.

Guardiola views the Egyptian as the ‘perfect’ centre-forward signing to replace Julian Alvarez.

City seem to regret selling the Argentina ace, but they simply could not turn down the £82million (€97.6m / $100.1m) that was offered by Atletico Madrid.

Marmoush is poised to join City after Uzbekistan defender Khusanov. Romano gave Khusanov’s move to City his ‘here we go’ seal of approval on Friday evening.

There is a ‘deal in place’ between City and Lens for the centre-back, who will undergo a medical with his new club ‘in the next few days’.

Khusanov will pen a contract until June 2029 which includes the option for an extra 12 months.

Romano states that City will pay an initial €40m (£33.6m / $41m) for the 20-year-old.

As per previous reports, the deal could rise to £42m through add-ons. Khusanov is set to become Lens’ record sale as well as the first player from Uzbekistan to feature in the Premier League.

This double update comes after it emerged on Thursday that City have reached a ‘full verbal agreement’ with Frankfurt’s Marmoush over personal terms.

Man City eye Reis after Marmoush, Khusanov deals

Next up on City’s wish list is Brazilian centre-half Vitor Reis, who currently represents Palmeiras.

City’s move for Reis hit a snag recently as Palmeiras president Leila Pereira revealed that she hopes to keep the starlet until after the Club World Cup this summer.

City, though, are aiming to strike a deal that will suit all parties. On Friday, the Citizens launched their first ‘formal proposal’ for Reis’ services.

City are open to loaning Reis back to Palmeiras until the summer, when he will link up with the rest of Guardiola’s squad.

Negotiations are continuing between City and the Brazilian outfit. Palmeiras are expected to hold out for at least £30m (€35.7m / $36.6m) before selling the 18-year-old.

Sources have already informed TEAMtalk that there is an agreement in place between City and Reis over personal terms.

Man City transfers: Bournemouth interest; Dortmund raid

Khusanov and Reis are not the only defenders on City’s radar, as they have also been credited with interest in Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen.

Reports in the Spanish press claim City are big fans of Huijsen, believing he could flourish under Guardiola’s guidance.

But Real Madrid are currently the side showing the strongest interest in the 19-year-old.

At least one centre-back may have to leave City to make way for these potential new arrivals.

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to capitalise, as they have done with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jamie Gittens before.

The German giants have initiated a move for Max Alleyne, who has captained City at youth level but still has not made his senior debut.

