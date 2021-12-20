Ferran Torres has agreed personal terms with Barcelona and is now waiting for Manchester City to resolve a €10m difference, according to one transfer expert.

Torres is a top target for a Barcelona side looking to improve their attack. After losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer, it has been an area undergoing an evolution. They signed Sergio Aguero after his release from Manchester City to fill the void, but he has had to retire due to heart problems.

Therefore, there is a void for Barca to fill up front. Once again, they have been looking at a Man City attacker to help.

Torres has been a useful player for Pep Guardiola’s side since moving to Manchester from Valencia in 2020. He scored 13 goals from 36 games in his debut season with the club.

This season, he had three goals from seven appearances to his name before being halted by an injury. While recovering, his future has been a major topic of conversation.

There have been plenty of rumours that Torres would be open to joining Barcelona, despite having tasted Premier League success with City last season and being in with a chance of doing so again this term.

Now, things have gone a step further, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that Torres has agreed personal terms with Barca.

However, there is still a distance between the two clubs over his transfer fee. Barca are willing to offer €50m, whereas City want to receive €60m.

Manchester City's Ferran Torres pushing for Barcelona move Manchester City’s Ferran Torres firmly believes a transfer to Barcelona will go ahead after he informed the club of his wishes to move.

Whether they can find a compromise remains to be seen. But he is described as Barcelona’s “priority” target.

Therefore, they are “pushing” for a January deal to aid their attempts at improving their position in La Liga. After coming a disappointing third last season, they are currently seventh after 17 games of the new campaign.

Adding Torres to their squad would help. However, it is not a given that they will be able to, due to City’s demands.

Barcelona line up Ferran Torres alternative

Hence, Romano has confirmed that Barcelona have a plan B, who also currently plies his trade in the Premier League. Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea is the man under consideration.

The attacking midfielder joined Chelsea from Ajax in a high-spending summer 2020 transfer window. He has shown glimpses of his quality, but hasn’t necessarily lived up to expectations.

Therefore, he could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge. In that case, Barcelona could provide him with the solution.

But Romano clarifies that such a deal would only take place if the Catalan club miss out on Torres. They will not be signing both at the same time.

And it is the Man City forward who very much remains their ideal candidate.

Torres’ ability to play as a winger or a false nine would make him appealing. Furthermore, he already has experience of La Liga from his time with Valencia.

The situation will become clearer next month.

