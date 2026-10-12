Man City FFP: Peter Schmeichel demands 125-point penalty in four-part punishment plan

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has outlined what he thinks should happen to his old club for breaching Premier League financial regulations, as part of a four-part punishment.

City’s guilty verdict has turned the football upside down since its announcement last month, with the Etihad outfit found to have boosted their income by a staggering amount of more than £900m between 2009 and 2018.

The eight-time English champions continue to maintain their innocence and confirmed earlier this month that they would be appealing against the decision, while TEAMtalk sources have indicated they are ready to take that appeal all the way to high court if necessary.

It’s reported that a final outcome on the verdict could be made as late as the end of January 2027, with speculation of what punishment/punishments could be handed down set to continue in the weeks and months ahead.

The whole saga certainly made for a red-hot atmosphere on City’s return to action at Anfield on Sunday, when they eventually romped to a 3-0 win against 10-man Liverpool, having been met by a hostile reception from the Anfield faithful.

The victory, courtesy of second-half strikes from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki, leaves City three points clear of reigning champions Arsenal at the top of the table.

But, with the club’s short and long-term future still far from certain, the potential sanctions City could face remained the dominant talking point amongst Viaplay’s pundits after the full-time whistle on Merseyside.

“I think, of course, you keep them in the Premier League,” Manchester United legend Schmeichel, who ended his club career at City, said.

“But for every year they’re in the Premier League, the next five years, they start on -25 points.

“It’s also staying as a reminder to everybody else that when you cheat in the Premier League, and if you cheat all the other clubs, it’s heavy.

“I think this is important: a transfer ban for five years and a big fine.

“And then I think the ownership should be forced to sell the club. I don’t think they’re fit to run this football club and they’re not fit to run a football club in England.

“Also, I think bans for everyone who has been in on this. They cannot operate in football.”

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Meanwhile, Schmeichel claims it ultimately ‘doesn’t matter’ whether City are stripped of the three league titles they won between 2009 and 2018.

“Take the titles away or let them keep the titles,” the Dane added.

“I don’t think it matters one way or the other.”

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However, former Man Utd centre-back Jaap Stam has a different take on why he thinks City should have those titles scrubbed from the record books.

He added: “I think they need to strip them of the titles because they’ve been cheating in getting them.

“But I totally agree with Peter in that they need to get punished somehow.

“I think it’s very important that the Premier League sets an example for everybody else that this is never going to happen again.”