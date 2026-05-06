Manchester City star Phil Foden has turned his back on mounting interest from rival clubs to agree fresh terms at the Etihad, TEAMtalk understands, though his inclusion in England’s World Cup squad remains far from certain.

Foden has been on Manchester City’s books since the age of four, and having risen through the ranks, has gone on to win 17 major honours with the club he supported as a boy.

But with his deal due to expire in just over 12 months’ time, Man City sporting director Hugo Viana had been locked in talks with the player over an extension, which would commit his long-term future at the Etihad.

Now we can confirm that the 25-year-old homegrown talent has reached an agreement in principle over a new deal that will keep him at City until 2030, with the option of an extra year.

Sources have confirmed that negotiations – exclusively first revealed by TEAMtalk way back in December – are now all but finalised, with only formalities remaining.

Foden enlisted the services of Rafaela Pimenta, who comes highly recommended by close friend and teammate Erling Haaland. Her involvement has proven pivotal in pushing talks over the line and securing the long-term agreement.

While there has long been an expectation that Foden would remain at City, TEAMtalk can confirm that over the past 12 months several clubs have explored the possibility of tempting him away.

Among those to show varying levels of interest were Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, alongside European giants Bayern Munich and clubs from the Saudi Pro League.

Despite that attention, Foden has made it clear his future lies in Manchester. The England international remains fully committed to Pep Guardiola’s project and the club’s continued pursuit of major honours – while his immediate focus will also be on securing a place in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad…

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City ready to announce Foden commitment as England plans are mapped out

Behind the scenes, sporting director Hugo Viana has once again played a key role, successfully negotiating terms with the player’s representatives to secure one of City’s most prized assets for the long term.

Barring any late surprises, City are now set to officially confirm Foden’s new contract – tying down a cornerstone of their present and future until the end of the decade.

As well as hoping City can somehow overhaul Arsenal in the title race, City will at least start the FA Cup final as favourites to lift the trophy when they take on Chelsea on May 16.

Further down the line, Foden will hope his form will be enough to secure a place in Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup finals, though there are no guarantees he will make the cut.

After being the only player to start both March internationals for England against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley – the second time as a makeshift centre-forward – Foden struggled to make an impact, and now Tuchel has offered him no guarantees he will make the cut this summer.

Asked about his performance against Japan, Tuchel said: “He tried everything. I would say he was excellent in camp but, but yeah, he struggles to show it on the pitch.

“Obviously, he didn’t have a lot of minutes for City recently, but he came to camp with the brightest smile and was so good in training.

“And I thought he would just surprise us and will play with the same verve and excitement, but, yeah, he struggles to have the full impact.”

Pressed on if Foden will make the cut for the World Cup, Tuchel added: “Well, it’s not a guarantee that he will come.”

In terms of transfer incomings, City are among three Premier League sides all keeping a close watch on the progress of a 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star, TEAMtalk understands, while one of his teammates is also on the Cityzens’ radar.

City, though, could face a battle to retain the services of a top defensive star this summer, amid claims in his homeland that he is very much on Real Madrid’s summer transfer radar.

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