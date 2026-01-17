Manchester City star Phil Foden (right) is close to agreeing a new deal with the club's sporting director Hugo Viana (inset)

Manchester City are on the verge of securing Phil Foden’s long-term future, as TEAMtalk can reveal that contract negotiations have been progressing well in recent weeks.

Foden has been with his boyhood club since the age of four, progressing through their academy ranks before making his first-team debut in November 2017 at the age of just 17. Now 25, Foden will make his 348th appearance for Manchester City this Saturday lunchtime as they make the short trip across the city to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford (kick-off 12.30pm).

Now into his ninth season in their first team, Foden has scored an impressive 110 goals, adding another 65 assists, giving him a G/A every 1.98 times he takes to the field.

However, his current deal at the Etihad now has just 18 months left to run, expiring on June 30, 2027, though there has never been any doubt that the player could move on.

Indeed, we exclusively reported in December that talks were taking place, and now we can further reveal that things have gone well and that serious progress is being made.

To that end, the 47-times capped England international, widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s brightest talents and branded ‘special’ by manager Pep Guardiola earlier this season, is willing to commit his peak years to the club and is open to signing a contract for life, effectively securing his services to his boyhood club for the rest of his career.

Foden has been in scintillating form this season, underlining why City are keen to tie him down. In the 2025/26 campaign so far, the 25-year-old has made 10 goals and four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

We understand his new deal will tie him to the club until 2030 – another four and a half years – and will earn him a pay-rise on his current £225,000 a week package.

New Phil Foden deal another feather in Hugo Viana’s cap

Tying him down at the club until the age of 30, the expected new deal for Foden adds to what has been a brilliant January for City, following the high-profile deals for Antoine Semenyo and, on Friday, Marc Guehi.

These moves highlight the impressive start made by new sporting director Hugo Viana, appointed by the club in April 2025 as the replacement for the long-serving Txiki Begiristain.

Viana’s ability to secure key targets early in the window, while also progressing contract talks with existing stars like Foden, reflects a clear vision for maintaining City’s dominance both domestically and in Europe.

With Guardiola’s squad now looking even stronger, fans have every reason to be optimistic about the months ahead as they look to recapture the Premier League and Champions League crowns.

Speaking earlier this season, Guardiola made it clear why his side are so desperate to secure Foden’s future at the Etihad.

“Hopefully, he can stay all his career here.

“He is a special player, a Man City fan, from the academy.”

Latest Man City news: Two more huge targets after Guehi named

Meanwhile, Guehi will move to the Etihad on a huge £300,000 a week deal – six times the salary he was earning at Selhurst Park.

We understand Reds never made a fresh move for the England defender this month, effectively giving the Cityzens a free path to his signature.

At the same time, a source has claimed what Liverpool told Guehi when the Crystal Palace defender asked about Arne Slot’s future at Anfield.

Meanwhile, it seems City are not done in their quest to strengthen their squad yet either.

To that end, City have identified their next big target as an elite England international midfielder, sources have told TEAMtalk, even though a deal will likely cost upwards of £80m.

In addition, it’s also reported that City are ready to pounce for another new defender, with Guardiola also said to be keen on a deal for a talented Club Brugge centre-half

Liverpool have been impressed with the player in question, after following him closely for more than 12 months.

Sources have told us that the Belgian side are willing to sell the 21-year-old Ecuador international for £40million (€46m, $53.4m) this month, prompting claims that Guardiola could look to bring him in.

