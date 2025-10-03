Phil Foden’s next contract is set to come into focus during the international break, with Manchester City wanting to ensure their homegrown star is tied down for the long term, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Pep Guardiola reveals his honest opinion on the midfielder.

Foden has come through the Man City youth academy to establish himself in the first team. The 25-year-old midfielder has won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, the EFL Cup on four occasions and the Champions League once with Man City, while scoring 102 goals and registering 63 assists in 326 appearances for the Cityzens.

However, Foden has been omitted from the latest England squad at a time when he is recapturing his best form.

The 25-year-old will head into this weekend’s clash with Brentford looking to build momentum, with Man City satisfied that he still has much more to give.

Inside the club, there is an awareness that his current deal runs until 2027, and the plan has always been to address his future before the expiry date starts to come into view.

Foden’s upturn in form comes at a perfect time for Man City, who see him as central to their ambitions. Sources indicate that initial contacts between parties are expected soon, with the intention of mapping out a new agreement that reflects both his status in the squad and his potential to still dominate the Premier League across the coming seasons.

The England international has spoken of his pride in representing Man City and his ambition to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the duration of his career.

The next deal has the potential to carry him through the peak years of his career, and can reinforce the growing feeling that Foden will become a one-club man.

Man City want to avoid any uncertainty and are keen to project stability around a player who is now beginning to deliver once again.

Talks are not expected to be complicated, and there is optimism that a resolution will be reached.

For both player and club, the international break could be the start of another important chapter in Foden’s journey, even as he reflects on not making the cut with England.

Pep Guardiola backs Phil Foden after England snub

Foden has played in seven matches in all competitions for Man City so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Despite the midfielder’s recent return to good form, England manager Thomas Tuchel has decided to leave him out for upcoming matches against Wales and Latvia.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish, on loan at Everton from Man City, have also been omitted from the latest Three Lions’ squad.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Tuchel said: “This is the decision, if they like it or not. They know my appreciation, they know I clearly see and observe how good Phil is at the moment for Manchester City.

“Jack knows that I see how influential he is for Everton and is on the way to being the best version of himself. Jude knows he is a special player. He knows that I know he is a special player.

“So, they have to accept it and nothing changes this decision against them or for the other players. It does not change my appreciation for their talent and personality.”

On Foden’s omission, Guardiola said, as quoted in ESPN: “Thomas [Tuchel] knows what he needs for the national team a thousand million times better than me.

“All I can say is that if Phil is still playing like he is playing, he will be back.

“I am happy when players go to the national team but I am even more happy when they come back healthy, that’s for sure.”

Guardiola added: “He’s the best player we have in the small spaces in the final third by far.

“Last year we missed his goals and assists. The desire to score a goal is the best we have.”

