Manchester City earned the bragging rights in their derby with Man Utd, grinding down their rivals in a comfortable 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City took the lead within five minutes when Jack Grealish squared the ball to Kevin De Bruyne in the box for a first-time finish. But Man Utd equalised when ex-City player Jadon Sancho curled the ball home from the edge of the box.

United’s hope was to be short-lived. De Bruyne was at it again to restore City’s lead after Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva had seen efforts blocked in the same move.

De Bruyne turned provider for City’s third goal, drifting a corner for Riyad Mahrez on the edge of the box. The Algerian connected finely to finish.

City had been in complete control of possession since taking the two-goal lead, so weren’t in any danger. Mahrez scored again as stoppage time began, but the goal was ruled out for offside. VAR checked it, though, and found he was onside, so it became 4-1.

It is an important three points for them in the title race. It puts them six points above Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

As for Man Utd, they are one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

Their full-backs and central defenders were given the runaround by City’s attackers. De Bruyne and Grealish in particular stood out, but it was a collective, dominant display from the hosts.

Man City

Ederson: Got a finger-tip to Sancho’s strike but it was too far into the corner to keep out. Helped City play out from the back. 7

Kyle Walker: Distracted by another run to allow Sancho inside for United’s first goal. Generally composed though. 6

John Stones: Did well to get his body in the way of a Telles attempt at the end of the first half. Stood up strongly to stop Rashford getting past him in a one-on-one dribble. 8

Aymeric Laporte: Steady and composed in defence. Had a good positional sense. 7

Joao Cancelo: Pushed forward often but was alert defensively too, as shown when he snuffed out a chance for Elanga despite being on the wrong side. Helpful for City when building possession. 8

Rodri: Allowed Sancho to come inside for his goal but that is a minor criticism. Very tidy in possession as City controlled the ball late on. 7

Kevin De Bruyne: Given the freedom of the Etihad Stadium and made the most of it, reaching 50 Premier League goals. Arrived in the right place at the right time to put City ahead with a composed finish. Continued to find spaces in the attacking third to cause problems. Was able to thread through intelligent passes and got City’s second goal too. Man of the match. 9

City strike first in the Manchester derby! 🔵 Kevin de Bruyne slots the ball through Harry Maguire's legs and past David de Gea! pic.twitter.com/XVSIzbfRCT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

Bernardo Silva: Drifted to the left to help out City’s main attacking avenue. Caused some problems for Wan-Bissaka when getting on the ball. 7

Jack Grealish: Influential as City frequently used the left channel to attack. Smartly set up the opener with a well-placed pass. His header also teed up Foden at the beginning of the move for the goal that made it 2-1. One of his best performances since his summer transfer. 8

Phil Foden: Hit the top of the bar with a scooped header midway through the first half. Inspired City’s second goal by lifting the ball over a marker, driving into the box and seeing a shot saved. Final decision sometimes let him down a bit but was creative in different directions. 8

Riyad Mahrez: Cut past Telles and forced a good save from De Gea near the end of the first half. Saw more of the ball as the second half began, getting a couple of chances. Took one that fell to him brilliantly to make it 3-1 with a first-time strike from the edge of the box. Got in behind to put the icing on the cake with City’s fourth as well, firing past De Gea. 7

Substitutes:

Gundogan (on for De Bruyne, 80 mins): Took over for the final stages in midfield, getting on the ball and picking passes. 6

Man Utd

David De Gea: Caused concern when rushing out of his goal towards the end of the first half, having already conceded two. Got a strong hand to a shot from Mahrez just before the break to keep it that way for the time being. An effort from Mahrez went past him via a slight Maguire deflection for City goal number three and he would be breached again late on. 5

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Targeted by City overloads at right-back, stood up to some threats but couldn’t stop the cross for the opener. Began to get beaten too frequently and wasn’t strong enough. 3

Victor Lindelof: Bypassed by Foden for City’s second goal, seeing the ball looped over his head. Never got back in position as the move progressed quickly. 4

Harry Maguire: Cut out of the game with the pass for the opening goal, for which he perhaps had the wrong body shape. Involved in a few physical battles. Not sharp enough to react to the first rebound for City’s second goal but did make a block to prompt the second, although it wasn’t enough. Booked for a late challenge on De Bruyne. 3

Alex Telles: Didn’t get anywhere near tight enough to De Bruyne for the opening goal. Headed the ball straight to the Belgian with one attempted clearance in another move. Played the ball into De Bruyne’s path for the second City goal. Beaten too easily by Mahrez to concede a shooting chance before the break. 3

Scott McTominay: Made an important block to keep out a Silva effort in the opening phases of the second half. Began to build up a presence in midfield after, but he and Fred as a unit were often overrun. 5

Fred: Demonstrated good footwork in the opening exchanges. The pace of the game began to get away from him in the second half as City controlled the midfield. 5

Jadon Sancho: Executed a fine finish to make it 1-1, curling it beyond opponents. Skied another chance from close range to miss out on a second equaliser. Went quiet in the second half. 5

Manchester United are level and it's Jadon Sancho, the former Manchester City youngster with the goal! 👀 The Manchester United winger curls the ball home following a swift counter-attack! pic.twitter.com/TCWLyg807b — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

Paul Pogba: Deployed further forward, picked some useful passes, including the assist for Sancho’s equaliser. On other occasions, gave the ball away too easily. Eventually went quiet before being subbed. 5

Bruno Fernandes: Passing radar seemed slightly off in the first half, but began to regain some composure. Pulled Walker out of position for United’s first goal. Looked uninspiring by the end of the game. 4

Anthony Elanga: Had to drop deep on the right flank to help out defensively, but was more of a hindrance when he gave the ball away for City’s second goal. First player to come off after a tough afternoon. 4

Substitutes:

Lingard (on for Elanga, 64): Brought some energy after his introduction but couldn’t always read the play. 5

Rashford (on for Pogba, 64): Surprisingly left on the bench by Ralf Rangnick, tried to dribble at the defence but found obstacles. 5