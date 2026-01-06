Manchester City are considering an eye-catching move for one a standout Brentford star, while a new contract is in the pipeline for a key player, and Antoine Semenyo’s arrival at the Etihad WILL be finalised very soon.

Pep Guardiola’s side have enjoyed an excellent season and are battling Arsenal for the Premier League title, currently sitting in the table, six points behind the Gunners.

Man City are looking to bolster their squad further, and they are plotting a raid on Brentford, while the much-anticipated signing of Bournemouth winger Semenyo will be finalised imminently.

However, securing the long-term futures of key players is also crucial, and we understand they are expected to offer a new deal to one star, despite him currently being sidelined with an injury.

Man City eye standout Brentford star

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed to us that Brentford right-back Michael Kayode is attracting glances from a host of clubs, including Man City, after showing brilliant form this season.

Kayode joined Brentford 12 months ago, when The Bees secured him on loan from Fiorentina with an option to buy, which they were quick to take up.

Still only 21, Kayode is emerging as a true talent and a number of Europe’s top clubs are paying close attention.

We can reveal that Bayern Munich, along with Juventus and Inter Milan, are keeping close tabs on his progress.

However, interest is emerging and one club who have been watching his progress closely this season are Man City.

Man City are in the market for a new right-back, but are likely looking at a summer arrival.

As we have consistently reported, they are huge fans of Newcastle United’s Timo Livramento, but they are doing a huge amount of work on other options, and one of those is Kayode.

Interestingly, we are informed that Newcastle are one of those who are also keeping tabs on Kayode – the Magpies are one of the clubs that were watching him during his time at Fiorentina.

Likewise, Tottenham also have a historical interest in Kayode, and few know him better than Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, who was Brentford boss when he arrived in England.

Sidelined Man City star in line for new deal

Meanwhile, our correspondent, Dean Jones, understands that Man City are likely to offer Josko Gvardiol a new contract before the end of the season.

The Croatian centre-back has become an important figure since joining the club in 2023, and Man City were dealt a blow at the start of this week after learning he has suffered a shin injury that will require surgery.

Despite the setback, the 23-year-old has been a reliable presence, making 15 Premier League starts this season.

But Gvardiol’s absence is significant enough that the club are now considering turning to the transfer market to ensure their title challenge is not derailed.

We revealed on Monday (December 5) that Man City are now considering a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this month.

However, sources remain confident in Gvardiol’s long-term future at the Etihad and believe the club will look to secure it in the near future.

Gvardiol is currently under contract until 2028, but it is expected he will be rewarded for his growing status at the club, with discussions potentially progressing even while he is sidelined through injury.

Semenyo arrival imminent

In other big news, a timeline for when Man City’s highly anticipated signing of Bournemouth star Semenyo has emerged.

We reported last week (January 2) that Semenyo would not refuse to play for Bournemouth against Arsenal and Tottenham, despite agreeing terms with the Cityzens.

Semenyo’s representatives were keen for him not to play, but Cherries boss Andoni Iraola won in a battle of wills.

Semenyo played the full 90 minutes against the Gunners, and now, respected journalist David Ornstein reports that he will indeed feature vs Spurs, before completing his switch to the Etihad.

“Antoine Semenyo to play final game for #AFCB v #THFC before steps taken to seal Man City move,” Ornstein posted on X.

Bourmouth’s clash against Tottenham takes place tomorrow (January 7).

Man City are expected to trigger Semenyo’s £65million (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) release clause. The clause is active until January 10.

Semenyo is set to become Man City’s third most expensive signing of all time, behind only Gvardiol and Jack Grealish.

