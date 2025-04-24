Manchester City are considering a statement move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue, while Manchester United and two other Premier League sides are also keen on the youngster, TEAMtalk understands.

Doue, 19, has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting talents after flourishing for PSG this season, notching 13 goals and 12 assists in 46 matches across all competitions.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Man City are very interested in him. Pep Guardiola is personally a big admirer of Doue and wants to bring him to the Etihad.

We understand that City scouts have been watching Doue’s performances closely in the last few months, attending several of PSG’s recent matches.

Doue’s technical quality, creativity and ability to play as a left or right winger or attacking midfielder have made a strong impression on the reigning Premier League champions.

However, luring Doue away from the Parc des Princes this summer will not be easy. PSG see Doue as a key part of their future and are not inclined to sell him unless an outrageous bid is lodged.

Sources close to the situation have informed TEAMtalk that PSG would only listen to offers starting from €100m (£85m) for Doue, which is over double what PSG paid to sign him from Rennes last summer. His price tag could also increase further if he continues to impress in what remains of the season as the French giants fight for the Champions League title.

PSG star tracked by four Premier League sides – sources

Doue also has other admirers from the Premier League. We understand that Man Utd have also shown interest in the teenager, but their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation makes his price tag too high for them at the moment.

Chelsea and Arsenal, meanwhile, who tried to sign Doue before his move to PSG, regret missing out on his signing and could reignite their interest.

Man City and Doue’s other suitors are all keen to strengthen in attack this summer, but whether the admiration will lead to any concrete approaches remains to be seen.

With PSG determined to keep Doue, the chances of a potential transfer remain low, unless City or another side decide to match his gargantuan price tag.

For now, Doue remains fully committed to PSG and helping them to lift the Champions League title for the first time in the club’s history.

His contract is valid until 2029, so the French side are under zero pressure to sell him any time soon.

“‘I’m trying to improve every day,” Doue said in an interview earlier this month.

“There are a lot of great players in this team, and they help me a lot. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that makes a lot of young people, a lot of players, dream. For me, it’s a great project.”

