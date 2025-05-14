Manchester City are planning to completely revamp their midfield this summer and could splash a whopping £190m on three confirmed targets in the coming weeks, TEAMtalk understands.

Pep Guardiola’s side have endured a disappointing season by their standards, but are still on track to secure Champions League qualification and face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

Man City’s squad could look different next season. Kevin de Bruyne has already announced he’s leaving as a free agent this summer, while fellow experienced midfielder Ilkay Gundogan could still be sold despite penning a new contract extension.

The Cityzens have identified three top targets as they plan for their post-De Bruyne midfield rebuild.

As TEAMtalk has reported since October last year, Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz tops Man City’s shortlist. He is valued at around €100m (£84m), and there is serious competition for his signature. His elite playmaking abilities and consistent goal contributions make him the perfect successor for De Bruyne.

We understand that Bayern Munich have made a very good contract offer to Wirtz, while Real Madrid could also emerge as serious suitors, as Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso wants to take him with him to the Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that City met with Wirtz’s camp on Monday, but Bayern will still be difficult to beat in the race. Guardiola’s side also have two other exciting options on their radar…

READ MORE 🌐 Kevin De Bruyne ‘tempted’ by shock offer to join Man City’s Premier League rival – report

Man City identify three exciting midfield targets

Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White is another priority for City. The 25-year-old is valued at £45m by Forest and his dynamic displays, tenacity and creative flair, have caught Guardiola’s eye.

Gibbs-White’s ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder or attacking playmaker suits City’s fluid system. Insiders have revealed to TEAMtalk that City are confident of sealing a deal should they make an official move, with Forest open to negotiations for the right price. The player would also be very interested in the move.

The third name on the shortlist is AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed City’s interest in Reijnders on December 18 last year, and now they’re poised to make an official bid.

Reijnders is available for around £57m this summer. He is viewed as technically elite and has relentless energy, which has made him a standout in Serie A, contributing 12 goals and seven assists.

Sources confirm City have approached Milan, with Guardiola viewing him as the ideal anchor to complement Rodri. His channel runs are also seen as a factor that will work well with the likes of Omar Marmoush and Jeremy Doku.

This triple splurge of around £190m signals City’s determination to stay ahead of Premier League rivals, but financing the deals will mean balancing PSR regulations and that means offloading academy stars like James McAtee.

As the transfer window approaches City are taking a bold strategy as they want as many new signings in place for the Club World Cup.

Latest Man City news

👉 Man City strike ‘agreement’ for superstar signing as player jets in for talks

👉 Romano confirms Man City hunting lightning-fast Newcastle star to replace Etihad hero

👉 Door open for Tottenham to land Man City star who ‘almost certainly’ won’t accept one route

Man City midfield targets compared