Man City pocket £12m by selling ‘one of the fastest players’ to Ajax and shattering dream of Prem opponent

Ajax have confirmed the signing of Carlos Borges from Manchester City and have disclosed that the initial transfer fee is €14m (just over £12m).

Bonuses could increase the amount that Man City earn from selling Borges to €19m (around £16.4m in total). He has signed a five-year contract with Ajax after failing to make his senior debut in Manchester.

Borges played in the Man City academy between 2015 and 2023 before becoming the subject of transfer interest from elsewhere this summer. West Ham were working on his signing until Ajax overtook them in the race for the deal.

And upon the Eredivisie side’s announcement of his new venture, their director of football Sven Mislintat made no secret of the fact that they had managed to fend off Premier League competition to bring in the ‘lightning quick’ attacker.

Mislintat said: “In the way of competition it was quite close with other clubs, especially with one club from the Premier League. But in the moment we could enter the race so Carlos understood immediately what we are, what we stand for and what is possible here.

“He’s a fantastic boy. He’s lightning quick, I think he will be one of the fastest players in the Eredivisie for sure. He’s super brave, kind of a special player that can make a really good difference in dribbling situations and try to solve problems in the final third, being more or less a threat with every single action, it’s always full speed.

“I’m quite happy to add him to the squad. He has some real weapons to win games.”

Borges explains Ajax choice

The Portugal under-19 international is confident he has made the right choice for his career by heading to Amsterdam.

Borges, who will use his maternal surname of Forbs on his jersey at Ajax, explained: “When I was getting told that I was coming to Ajax, actually I was in Portugal when they said they were interested in me.

“They spoke to me about their project and how they want me in the team and how I’m going to fit in. They count on me, so that’s what as a player you want to hear, so I said yeah, I think this is the right move for me.

“I was a bit shocked, I was surprised. I’m here now so I guess it was true!”

Both Borges and Mislintat have confirmed they view him mainly as a left winger, although he will be hoping to contribute all across their attack.

The 19-year-old, who named compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol in his introductory interview, was the top scorer in Premier League 2 for Man City’s under-21s last season.

Now, he is ready to embark on his new challenge with Ajax, although there have been reports that Man City will retain a buyback clause.

READ MORE: End of an era at Man City, as Barcelona agree terms with superstar and Al Nassr swoop for another