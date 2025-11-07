What lineup will Guardiola choose to take on Liverpool?

Manchester City will be aiming to bring Liverpool back down to earth when they return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon in one of the standout fixtures this weekend.

Sitting second and third place in the Premier League respectively ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, Man City and Liverpool are currently playing catch up with league leaders Arsenal, but will see this as a direct battle against another title rival.

Liverpool recently lifted their spirits with a win over Real Madrid, but City also head into the game on the back of a Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund and will be aiming to pull away from Arne Slot’s side in the table.

So, what might Pep Guardiola’s lineup to face Liverpool look like?

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

City equipped themselves with two new goalkeepers this summer, with Donnarumma swiftly overtaking James Trafford in the pecking order.

Donnarumma will be tasked with keeping Liverpool’s attackers at bay, with Hugo Ekitike looking likely to start up front for Arne Slot’s side and Mohamed Salah aiming to score in a second successive league game.

RB: Matheus Nunes

Nunes has nailed down the starting right-back spot for himself in recent weeks, completing the full 90 minutes of City’s five most recent league games.

It could yet become a position they look to fill more naturally in 2026 with a new signing, but for now, the former Wolves midfielder is the one who can expect to play there usually.

CB: Ruben Dias

Dias came on as a substitute against Borussia Dortmund, but in the league has seven successive sets of 90 minutes under his belt.

His experience could be important in stopping any danger from Ekitike, the one Liverpool signing who has hit the ground running this season.

CB: Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol is primed to partner Dias as the left-footed centre-back, having completed the 90 minutes against Borussia Dortmund.

He will have to be aware of any danger posed by Salah cutting in from Liverpool’s right-hand side.

LB: Nico O’Reilly

Fresh from receiving his first call-up to the senior England national team, O’Reilly scored against Bournemouth last weekend and looks a strong candidate to continue at left-back.

Salah will surely pose him a different kind of threat, but O’Reilly has been in decent form.

CM: Nico Gonzalez

The main injury doubt for City is Rodri, who missed their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund in midweek due to not being at 100%.

“We will see tomorrow but for now I don’t think we will take the risk,” Guardiola has stated on Friday as for the chances of Rodri returning against Liverpool. “Afterwards is the international break We are still only in November, the biggest part of the season is ahead and we need him.

“We are desperate to have him back but knowing that Nico right now is becoming a really important and a really good player.”

If he is unable to play, Gonzalez is becoming the go-to alternative, after summer signing Tijjani Reijnders recently struggled to adapt to a holding role.

CM: Bernardo Silva

With Gonzalez set to be the anchor in midfield, Silva could come in to play as the more adventurous central midfielder behind the attacking unit.

The inclusion of Silva would allow City to put the pressure on by morphing into a 4-1-4-1 formation in possession.

RW: Rayan Cherki

Summer signing Cherki goes into the Liverpool game on the back of scoring against Borussia Dortmund and after getting a double assist against Bournemouth.

He has been playing as a no. 10 or a right-winger so far and those positions could interchange mid-game.

AM: Phil Foden

Foden should be full of confidence after his brace against Borussia Dortmund and will be looking to score in the league for the first time since September.

His most likely starting position if Guardiola goes with a 4-2-3-1 formation will be in the no. 10 role.

Taking up different positions in the midfield could create an overload against Liverpool, where Alexis Mac Allister recently put in one of his better performances for a while but has been under scrutiny and will be tested by City’s central options.

LW: Jeremy Doku

Although yet to score in the league this season, Doku could be a key player thanks to his pace and ability in one-on-ones.

Liverpool have been struggling with the transition in their full-back departments this summer, with new signings Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez yet to fully convince.

Doku is most likely to start from the left wing, where he could come up against Conor Bradley, but don’t be surprised if he switches to the right at some point to take on Andy Robertson, who has regained some faith recently but has still lost some of his own pace.

CF: Erling Haaland

The only City player to have scored more than once in the league so far this season, Haaland is miles in front of his teammates’ goal tallies.

No doubt the onus will be on him to spearhead City’s attack against Liverpool and look to add to his 13 league goals this season after also scoring against his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week.

