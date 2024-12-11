Manchester City are considering a reluctant sale of centre-back Ruben Dias to make way for a new centre-back signing, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

Pep Guardiola’s side have endured a disappointing start to the season and have won just once in their last seven matches, putting their pursuit of a fifth-consecutive Premier League title at risk.

Man City’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday has left them fourth in the table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool. This has cemented the club’s recruitment plans which are to refresh the squad with top young talents.

TEAMtalk understands that Guardiola is well aware he needs to strengthen his squad and is keen to bring in a new centre-back, either in January or next summer.

Man City’s pursuit of a new defender could see one of their current options leave and Dias is a name floated by sources as one who could be sold.

The 27-year-old Portuguese international, who joined Man City on an £62million deal in 2021, has played a big role in the Cityzensthe club’s success and he remains fully focused on turning his team’s season around.

A number of sides would be very interested in singing Dias if he were to become available, including Man City’s Premier League rivals Chelsea.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho calls for ‘justice’ over Man City FFP charges and responds to relegation threat

Man City target Marc Guehi – sources

As we exclusively revealed in October, Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Dias’ situation and could be tempted to make an audacious move for the defender.

The Blues view Dias’ vast experience at the highest level as a potentially priceless addition to their youthful squad as they look to become serial trophy challengers once again.

Sources have now informed TEAMtalk that while Dias is focused on Man City, he’d be open to taking on a new challenge at an elite European club.

Although there is no immediate desire from Man City for Dias to leave, his sale would be beneficial in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the Cityzens are open to signing a new centre-back and are scouring the market for potential targets.

We understand that Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi is one of the names on their shortlist. He is also a target for Liverpool and Newcastle but Man City are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Guehi is likely to be subject to interest in January and Newcastle could make another attempt, after seeing four bids rejected for him this past summer.

Sources say Guehi could be available for less than £80million and Man City are poised to join the race for his signature, but the 24-year-old isn’t the only centre-back on their radar.

The next two windows will see the English Champions bring in fresh legs and new faces that will, they hope, help them remain dominant domestically and keep them challenging in Europe.

EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa ready to send Louie Barry to Champ high-flyers as recall of 14-goal loanee gathers pace

Man City transfer rumours: Cambiaso linked / Zubimendi battle ignites

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly interested in signing Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso. The 24-year-old is a regular for Thiago Motta’s side and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Man City considered signing Cambiaso this past summer and they remain keen on a deal, with the club prepared to ‘invest a significant sum’ to bring him in.

Guardiola is thought to be an admirer of the versatile player, who can play as a left-back, right-back or right-midfielder. He’s under contract until 2029, so it won’t be an easy transfer to complete this winter.

In other news, Man City are keen to bring in a new defensive midfielder to cover for injured superstar Rodri, whose absence has undoubtedly had a big impact on their season.

Reports suggest that the Cityzens are hot on the trail of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who came close to joining Liverpool just a few months ago.

According to reports from Spain, Guardiola has chosen Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi as the ‘signing to fix City’s crisis’ after ‘asking for reinforcements in January’.

It’s claimed that the manager will look to restore balance by signing ‘one of the most outstanding midfielders in LaLiga’ and ‘City are already working on a strategy to sign Zubimendi.’

DON’T MISS: Next Man City manager: Eight coaches tipped to replace Pep Guardiola as crisis causes resignation fears

IN FOCUS: Ruben Dias vs Marc Guehi

How Dias and Guehi have compared in the Premier League this season