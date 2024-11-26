Man City are pushing to tie Erling Haaland down to fresh terms

Manchester City are edging closer to tying Erling Haaland down to a bumper new contract which could see Real Madrid switch focus to another lethal striker, according to reports.

Haaland’s current deal with Man City does not expire until June 2027, but the reigning Premier League champions are aware of interest in him from Real Madrid. City want to ensure that the centre-forward spends most of his prime years at the Etihad and believe a record-breaking new contract is the best way of doing this.

As per the latest reports, City have held positive talks with Haaland’s entourage and are ‘increasingly confident’ of forging an agreement in the near future.

GiveMeSport state that City have been holding simultaneous discussions with both Haaland and Pep Guardiola, viewing them as two of the most important figures at the club.

Guardiola has penned a one-year contract extension which includes the option for an extra 12 months, and this has given City extra belief that Haaland will stay, too.

Previous reports emerging from Spain have suggested Haaland wants a £150million (€179.5m / $188.7m) release clause in his fresh terms to allow him to join Real Madrid at some stage.

GiveMeSport do not mention such an exit clause, but it seems City and Haaland are nearing a compromise.

Real Madrid identify Erling Haaland alternative

It was revealed earlier this month that City are ready to make the Norway star the best-paid player in Premier League history with a stunning salary worth £500,000 a week.

Should Haaland extend his spell with City, then Madrid president Florentino Perez will have to postpone his dream of creating a front three involving the 24-year-old, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Madrid could still land an unstoppable No 9 in the summer, though. Fichajes claim the Spanish giants hold concrete interest in Viktor Gyokeres, who has also been linked with United and Arsenal.

Madrid scouts believe Gyokeres has the ability needed to shine at the Bernabeu after netting a sensational 24 goals in just 19 games this term.

It is suggested that Perez might offer Endrick on loan to Sporting CP in order to convince them on selling Gyokeres.

The Swede is expected to be available for €75m (£62.7m / $78.8m) following the end of the season.

Man City news: Transfer declined; Roy Keane warning

Meanwhile, City have reportedly snubbed the opportunity to re-sign their former youth prospect Liam Delap.

City have a buy-back clause for Delap after selling him to Ipswich Town in a £20m deal in July.

The Citizens are not looking at reuniting with Delap despite his impressive form, which gives Chelsea a better chance of signing the 21-year-old.

Guardiola’s side are facing a big test at the weekend as they travel to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool.

Roy Keane has called Liverpool an ‘excellent’ side and told City that another defeat would effectively end their title chances.

