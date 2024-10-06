PSG give ‘priority’ to signing of Man City ace labelled Premier League’s best by Man Utd legend

PSG are ready to launch an attempt to sign Manchester City superstar Ederson who has been declared the best in the Premier League by Manchester United icon Peter Schmeichel.

PSG have split time between goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma and Matvey Safonov this season. Donnarumma was once considered one of Europe’s leading stoppers, though suspect form over recent times in Paris prompted the club to sign Safonov from Russian club FC Krasnodar over the summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, PSG remain unsatisfied with the goalkeeping options available to manager Luis Enrique.

Accordingly, the Ligue 1 powerhouse are ready to splash the cash to solve their issues between the sticks once and for all. Per the report, the player in their sights is Man City ace Ederson.

PSG are said to have made the signing of the Brazil international a ‘priority’ for 2025. It was even suggested they could make a move in January, though a summer swoop appears far more likely.

How much a deal would cost was not made clear, though the report did acknowledge it would be a ‘major operation’ given the huge impact Ederson has made in England.

Interest in Ederson from Saudi Arabia is also present after the 31-year-old received offers from both Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad over the summer.

Ederson better than Alisson – Peter Schmeichel

Ederson’s existing deal with Man City runs until 2026. As such, a lucrative sale in the summer of 2025 could appeal to Man City if it becomes clear a new deal isn’t likely to be signed.

Ederson was recently namechecked by Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel as being the Premier League’s best goalkeeper.

When appearing on Sky Sports’ Stick to Football podcast, Schmeichel – himself considered one of the greatest goalkeepers ever – was in no doubt about Ederson’s No 1 ranking.

When asked to name the EPL’s best keeper right now by co-host Gary Neville, Schmeichel did not hesitate when declaring: “Ederson. Ederson, for sure, yeah.”

When asked why not Emiliano Martinez or Alisson Becker, the Man Utd legend spoke highly of David Raya before adding: “I think Alisson, in terms of making big saves and one-v-one situations, I think he’s fantastic – [but] Alisson struggles a bit with his feet.

“There are a few mistakes that you don’t see from Ederson. That’s the only thing.

“Martinez has proven Arsenal wrong, for sure. He’s a big personality and he’s helping [Villa] a lot… will he be able to do the job at Man City? I don’t know, but he’s a winner.”

Liverpool to bid for Man City target / Ronaldo wants De Bruyne

Elsewhere, Liverpool are said to be preparing a bid to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 20-year-old is one of four midfielders TEAMtalk can confirm are on Man City’s radar for a January transfer following Rodri’s season-ending knee surgery.

In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘actively encouraging’ Al-Nassr to make a move for Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian is in the final year of his City deal and would be in line to receive a colossal late-career payday if linking up with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.