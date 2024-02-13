PSG to trigger Man City star’s release clause in quest to break UCL duck; personal terms unlikely to be an issue

PSG have greenlit activating a Manchester City ace’s modest release clause in the hopes of landing a player who can help to finally secure the club’s first Champions League title, according to a report.

PSG have reigned supreme as France’s dominant club in recent times. Indeed, the Paris outfit have lifted nine of the last 11 Ligue 1 titles, with only Monaco (2016/17) and Lille (2020/21) preventing a clean sweep.

But while PSG are unquestionably the kings of France, they’re yet to bring that domination into Europe.

The Champions League has continued to elude the club despite their array of expensively-assembled squads. Even a front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi wasn’t enough to end their UCL hoodoo.

Since the 2012/13 season PSG have fallen at the Round of 16 stage five times, in the quarter-finals four times and the semi-finals once. PSG did advance to the final in the 2019/20 season, though were beaten by Bayern Munich.

The European failure is a constant point of contention in Paris and with Kylian Mbappe potentially heading to Real Madrid as a free agent, the unwanted streak looks set to continue.

However, according to a report from Spain (as cited by the BBC), PSG aren’t content to simply sit back and accept their fate.

PSG to activate Bernardo Silva’s release clause

They state PSG have greenlit the activating of Bernardo Silva’s release clause. The Man City ace, 29, can be signed for £50m via a clause in his contract.

Silva penned fresh terms with Man City last summer on the back of being chased by Barcelona and PSG.

The Portuguese committed his future to the Etihad until 2026, though his camp insisted a modest release clause be included in the agreement.

Silva remains a key performer for Pep Guardiola at Man City and is a two-time selection in the PFA Team of the Year.

However, the report states that not only are PSG prepared to pay up, but Silva isn’t expected to derail the move when it comes time to agreeing personal terms.

Silva is regularly linked with leaving City each and every summer. But with the release clause taking the power out of City’s hands, the long-awaited transfer could finally come to fruition in five months’ time.

