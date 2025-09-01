Ranking every player Man City have signed on transfer deadline day, with surprisingly poor success rate

Manchester City have made a lot of incredible signings over the years – but they’ve not had much success with their deadline day deals.

City often like to get their transfer business done early in the summer window but they’ve also had some very eventful deadline days.

We’ve looked at the 12 players Manchester City have signed on transfer deadline day and ranked them from worst to best.

Note: we’ve only included first-team players and deals from the summer transfer windows, ruling out any January signings.

12. Maicon

One of five deadline day signings from the summer of 2012, Maicon joined City from Inter Milan in a £3million deal and reunited with Roberto Mancini.

But the then-31-year-old right-back was in the twilight of his career when he arrived at the Etihad, having already had a nightmare against Gareth Bale for Inter against Tottenham in the 2010/11 Champions League.

He found himself behind both Pablo Zabaleta and Micah Richards in the pecking order and made just 13 appearances in all competitions in his solitary season at City.

11. Scott Sinclair

City forked out an initial £6.2million and £1.8million in add-ons to sign Sinclair from Swansea City following his impressive performances in the Premier League in 2011/12.

The winger endured a difficult stint at the Etihad, making just 19 appearances in all competitions and failing to score or assist in any of those games.

He had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa before joining the latter in a permanent deal worth £2.5million.

10. Owen Hargreaves

After being released by Manchester United at the end of the 2010/11 season, Hargreaves crossed the Manchester divide and signed a one-year contract at City on deadline day.

The midfielder scored on his debut in a League Cup win against Birmingham City but was unable to overcome his injury problems and made just three more appearances for the club.

9. Richard Wright

Wright joined City on a free transfer in 2012 after accepting a role as their third-choice goalkeeper behind Joe Hart and Costel Pantilimon.

“I got a phone call from Man City – would you be interested in coming in? We know all about you, what you can do,” he said. “I ended up coming for three days. I played a practice match and signed in the afternoon. It was another rollercoaster.”

He didn’t make a competitive first-team appearance during his four-year spell at City but became a goalkeeping coach at the club after retiring in 2016.

8. DaMarcus Beasley

The one signing on this list who pre-dates the Abu Dhabi United Group’s 2008 takeover, Beasley joined City from PSV on a season-long loan deal in 2006.

“City first expressed an interest in me at the end of July,” he said. “It was on and off from then on until they finally came for me at the last minute with an offer I was happy to accept.”

The winger registered just four goals and one assist in 22 appearances in all competitions in 2006/07 and City decided not to turn his loan move into a permanent deal.

7. Robinho

After taking over City on transfer deadline day in 2008, the Abu Dhabi United Group wanted to prove their ambition immediately with a statement signing.

They made bids for Lionel Messi, Dimitar Berbatov and Mario Gomez before buying Robinho from Real Madrid for a then British record fee of £32.5million.

He showed flashes of his ability at the Etihad but struggled to justify that huge price tag, registering 16 goals and 13 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions.

The winger rejoined boyhood club Santos on a six-month loan deal in January 2010 and was then sold to AC Milan for £15million.

6. Pedro Porro

Porro joined City for around £5.5million from sister-club Girona on transfer deadline day in 2019 but never made a first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He had loan spells at Real Valladolid and Sporting CP before joining the latter on a permanent deal for £7.2million. City also received another £10million through a sell-on clause following the right-back’s move to Tottenham in 2023.

5. Javi Garcia

Having failed to sign Javi Martinez and Daniele De Rossi in the summer of 2012, City bought Garcia from Benfica in a £15.8million deal on deadline day.

He struggled to nail down a starting place under Mancini or Manuel Pellegrini, who both preferred the midfield partnership of Yaya Toure and Fernandinho.

The former Spain international still made 80 appearances for the club and won the Premier League and the League Cup in 2013/14 before moving to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

4. Matija Nastasic

The final member of the 2012 quintet, Nastasic arrived at City from Fiorentina in a £12million deal that also saw Stefan Savic move in the opposite direction.

He formed an impressive centre-back partnership with Vincent Kompany in his first season at the Etihad and picked up City’s Young Player of the Year award after making 30 appearances.

But his second season was derailed by injury problems and the Serbia international joined Schalke in January 2015 on an initial loan deal, which was later turned into a permanent move.

3. Scott Carson

Carson joined City from Derby County on an initial loan deal in 2019 and acted as the third-choice goalkeeper behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

The former England international made just two appearances over the following six seasons, but he was a key figure in the dressing room throughout his time with the Cityzens.

“Scott is not only a funny man; he works incredibly hard and gives 100 per cent every day,” Ederson said. “We work together on a daily basis, on the pitch or at the gym, and I’ve had the privilege to get to know how nice he is.

“Even when the team loses a game or doesn’t play that well, he’s the first to lift our spirits with his happiness.”

2. Matheus Nunes

The most expensive signing on this list, Nunes joined City from Wolves in a £52.3million deal in the final hours of the 2023 summer transfer window.

While the Portugal international has since struggled to produce his best form in his favoured midfield role, he’s now impressing as a makeshift right-back.

“He can become a good right-back for his physicality,” Guardiola said. “I think he’s not a player to play in midfield because he’s not clever enough, in the composure, but he has incredible skills and he’s learning a lot.”

1. Manuel Akanji

After buying Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, City returned to the Bundesliga side to sign Akanji in a £15million deal on deadline day.

The Switzerland international impressed with his versatility and played a key role in their treble triumph in 2022/23, starting the Champions League final victory over Inter Milan.

“What a signing Man City has done… wow. He can play full-back, central defender, holding midfield,” Guardiola said. “When he arrives in final third, he has ability to make passes, he’s fast, he’s strong. What a player Txiki Begiristain has brought me here.”

He won a second Premier League title, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023/24 but now looks set for a move away from the Etihad.

