Rare Man City transfer blunder, with Prem rivals to benefit from ‘missed trick’ in starlet’s sale

It has been suggested Manchester City made an error when negotiating the deal which took Cole Palmer to Chelsea in the summer, as the treble winners did not include a sell-on clause.

Palmer came through the ranks at City before making his senior debut in September 2020. He went on to make 41 appearances in the City first team, scoring six times and laying on two assists for his team-mates.

Despite his strong love for the Citizens, the 21-year-old soon became frustrated with his lack of opportunities under manager Pep Guardiola. This tension saw Chelsea pounce, as they managed to land him in a £42.5m deal on September 1.

Palmer has already secured a starting spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s team, and he is proving to be one of the main sources of creativity for the West London outfit.

Palmer showed immense courage to step up and score Chelsea’s 95th-minute penalty against City before the international break, which saw the game end 4-4.

The central attacking midfielder, who can also operate as a right winger, has been rewarded for his great Chelsea performances with a maiden call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad. He made his first two outings for the Three Lions against Malta and North Macedonia recently.

Pep Guardiola has justified the sale of Palmer by explaining how it allowed City to capture Jeremy Doku, with the Belgian getting off to a great start at the Etihad.

However, there is reason to suggest that City could have done better when dealing with Chelsea over Palmer’s sale. The Daily Mail state that City did not manage to include a sell-on clause in the transfer.

Man City ‘missed a trick’ with Cole Palmer exit

The report adds that City ‘missed a trick’ in this case, as Palmer’s soaring transfer value means he could be on the move for a huge fee in the future.

When picking up £42.5m for the playmaker, City reportedly viewed this as a very good deal. Now, though, Pochettino’s side look like they have completed a steal, as Palmer has emerged into one of their most important players. And the fact he is only 21 means Chelsea should be able to rely on him for years to come.

This is a rare transfer blunder from City. Normally, they manage to include notable sell-on clauses when allowing their young players to depart. For example, when Romeo Lavia joined Chelsea from Southampton in August, City received 20 per cent of the transfer fee, worth over £11m.

They also received a similar fee when rivals Manchester United spent a whopping £73m on their former academy player Jadon Sancho.

Palmer will next be in action for Chelsea when the Blues come up against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. City, meanwhile, host Liverpool at the Etihad in a massive lunchtime clash.

