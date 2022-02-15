Man City ratings: Classy duo run the show in Sporting rout; Sterling’s stunner a landmark strike

Manchester City have all but sealed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals after a 5-0 demolition of Sporting Lisbon in Portugal in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

City claimed the lead in the seventh minute through Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian turned the ball in from a De Bruyne pass after Phil Foden’s shot was saved by Antonio Adan.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but was later given following a lengthy VAR review.

Pep Guardiola’s men doubled their lead 10 minutes later with a superb strike from Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese – one of four former Benfica players in the City side – fired into the roof of the net on the half-volley after a Mahrez corner.

City took a commanding grip on the tie with a third goal just after the half-hour. Foden skipped past a defender to finish calmly from six yards after the hosts failed to close down Mahrez and allowed the winger to fire in a low cross.

The visitors were absolutely rampant and added a fourth before the interval. Raheem Sterling broke down the left to race onto a long ball and tee up Silva, whose deflected effort deceived Adan.

Sterling made his mark on the game, and in some style, when he curled home a magnificent fifth in the 58th minute.

City then played keep ball to make sure they take a huge lead into the second leg at the Etihad in two weeks’ time.

Man City (4-3-3)

Ederson: A virtual passenger throughout and hardly had a worthwhile save to make as City completely dominated. 6/10

John Stones: Lined up in an unfamiliar right-back role but almost doubled City’s lead with a header in an explosive start from the Premier League leaders. Got forward to support City’s attacks well before being taken off with the score at 5-0! 7

Ruben Dias: Made a couple of crucial interceptions in the first half as Sporting threatened, but an easy night for the City skipper. 7

Aymeric Laporte: Able to watch his teammates in front of him put on a masterclass and was rarely tested throughout. Subbed very late on. 6

Joao Cancelo: A constant outlet on the left, playing very high at times, but his passing was unusually slack early on. No problems defensively and switched to right-back when Stones came off. 6

Rodri: Poor pass in the first half almost cost City a goal but otherwise put in his normal shift to allow City’s creative stars to excel. Subbed in the second half with his job done. 6

Kevin De Bruyne: Ran the show from the middle of the park. Some of his passing was not of this planet, although didn’t quite have his shooting boots on – for once. 8

Silva at the double in City rout

Bernardo Silva: Produced a stunning half-volleyed finish for City’s first but got lucky with a deflection for his second. Had a hat-trick header chalked off just after the break. Taken off late on to a chorus of boos from the home fans for the former Benfica man. 8

💥 Bernardo Silva 💥 He’s slammed the ball home right on the half-volley! A tricky technique made to look so easy… 🤤 Man City are flying! pic.twitter.com/va3h6S9T4c — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2022

Riyad Mahrez: Gave City the perfect start with a volleyed finish from close range, but only after a lengthy VAR check. Caused Benfica’s back five all sorts of problems and confidence was so high he actually crossed with his right foot. 8

Phil Foden: Composed finish from close range put City in complete control of the tie. Movement was excellent without the ball, playing as the ‘false nine’. Taken off midway through the second period, with the game well and truly won. 7

Raheem Sterling: Was actually fairly quiet until he decided to unleash an absolute beauty into the top corner from 25 yards for his 150th club career goal. 7

look at the ppl clapping at 0:15 https://t.co/1bSHiZ8PZv — 🧚‍♀️ (@izmcfc) February 15, 2022

Substitutes:

Ilkay Gundogan (on for Foden, 61): Not the sort of player you want to see coming on when already 5-0 down, but a booking was his main contribution to the remainder of the game. 6

Oleksandr Zinchenko (on for Stones, 61): Nice time to enter the game and had a stroll for the final 30 minutes. 6

Fernandinho (on for Rodri, 73): N/A

Liam Delap (on for Silva, 85): N/A

Nathan Ake (on for Laporte, 85): N/A

