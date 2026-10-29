Man City star offered to Man Utd again with decision on January exit already made

Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to leave Manchester City in January, with intermediaries already holding discussions with a host of clubs, including Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old Algeria international has struggled to establish himself as a regular first-team player since arriving at the Etihad from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2025, and his prospects have deteriorated further in recent months.

Ait-Nouri is yet to feature in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca, who has now delivered his verdict on the full-back to City sporting director Hugo Viana.

We understand that Viana is working on an exit plan, with the club keen to resolve the defender’s future before the January transfer window opens.

Maresca had already made his position on Ait-Nouri clear publicly earlier this month, confirming that the Algerian is not first choice and highlighting the competition he faces for a place in the side.

“He’s a clear full-back. In that position, we have Josko [Gvardiol], who is doing fantastic, we have Nico [O’Reilly], who when he is fit is doing fantastic; and he’s the same position so it’s just competition between them,” Maresca said.

The comments underlined the challenge facing Ait-Nouri, with Gvardiol and O’Reilly ahead of him in the pecking order. With the City boss identifying those alternatives as his preferred options when available, the prospect of regular first-team football at the Etihad looks increasingly remote, strengthening the case for a January departure.

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Man Utd in the mix to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri

Manchester United are among the clubs being kept informed of developments, having been offered the chance to sign Ait-Nouri on deadline day.

There was interest from the Old Trafford side, but a deal could not be put together before the window closed.

Now, however, lines of communication between the clubs have reopened, with intermediaries working to establish whether a move can be agreed in the New Year.

We understand Ait-Nouri would be open to a switch across Manchester, which would make him the first player to move directly from City to United since Owen Hargreaves made the switch in 2011.

Any deal would represent a notable development given the rivalry between the two clubs, but Ait-Nouri’s lack of opportunities at City has created a situation in which a departure is increasingly likely.

City want the defender’s future resolved before January, allowing Viana and the club’s recruitment team to plan accordingly. Discussions are already taking place with several interested parties, with United among those exploring the possibility of a deal.

Man City set £30m Ait-Nouri price with Everton also keen

Everton have also shown an interest domestically, while conversations are ongoing with clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany.

City are understood to be open to allowing Ait-Nouri to leave on loan, giving potential suitors a route to secure his services without committing to an immediate permanent transfer.

However, the Premier League champions would want any loan agreement to include a clause that could turn the move into a permanent deal if the defender reaches an agreed number of appearances.

It’s worth noting that Everton would only be able to sign Ait-Nouri if they sign Jack Grealish on a permanent deal, as Premier League rules prohibit signing two players from the same club on loan.

But a loan arrangement would offer City greater certainty over the player’s future while allowing his next club to assess him in a competitive setting before completing a full transfer.

understands that City would seek to recoup around £30million from a deal for Ait-Nouri, although the structure of any agreement remains to be established.

For United, the opportunity to revisit a player they considered on deadline day could provide a solution at full-back, particularly if they believe Ait-Nouri can rediscover the form that made him such an attractive prospect during his time at Wolves.

The defender arrived at the Etihad with considerable Premier League experience, but he has been unable to turn that into a regular role at City. His lack of league minutes under Maresca has further complicated his position, leaving a January move increasingly appealing and likely.

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