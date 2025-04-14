Manchester City hold strong interest in Tijjani Reijnders and view him as a replacement for a five-time Premier League champion, it has been revealed.

Reijnders is a Dutch central midfielder who spent time at FC Twente, PEC Zwolle and AZ before joining AC Milan in July 2023. The 26-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the very best midfielders in Serie A since then.

Reijnders is versatile and can shine in any of the No 6, No 8 or No 10 midfield roles. The all-action star has notched 14 goals and four assists in 46 games for Milan this term, and his fine form has put him on the radars of several top clubs, most notably Man City.

Sky Sports Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now provided an update on City’s pursuit of Reijnders.

He states that City want to sign Reijnders as part of their summer ‘revolution’, having identified him as an ‘ideal’ successor for Etihad hero Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Reijnders is now Milan’s ‘best player’ but is ‘looking to take his career to the next level’.

The 22-cap Netherlands international extended his contract with Milan recently, but that was more to protect his transfer value than to keep him in Italy for the long haul.

The Serie A giants are bracing themselves for Reijnders’ exit and have given him a €65million (£56m / $74m) price tag.

City are ‘ready to spend’ this amount to bring him to the Premier League and are poised to ‘attack’ to forge an agreement.

While Reijnders is happy in Milan, the opportunity to improve under Pep Guardiola is ‘absolutely irresistible’.

Reijnders wants to make a name for himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and Guardiola can help him to reach that goal.

Reijnders is a mobile player who could add much-needed quality and energy to the City midfield. He can break the lines with perfectly accurate passes, demonstrates great movement and is also a big threat in the box.

Man City stepping up Tijjani Reijnders chase

This report comes after TEAMtalk revealed on March 31 that City had made an ‘enquiry’ to discuss Reijnders’ availability with Milan.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Friday that City had ‘opened talks’ as they ramp up their efforts to sign both Reijnders and Theo Hernandez from Milan.

A swoop for the duo would cost City well in excess of €100m (£86m / $114m). But that is a price City chiefs are willing to pay as they know a squad overhaul is needed this summer.

Other midfielders on City’s shortlist include Ederson of Atalanta and Newcastle United ace Bruno Guimaraes.

It remains to be seen whether City will move for either of those players in addition to Reijnders. At this stage, it looks like Reijnders will be one of the first players to move to the Etihad in the summer.

Man City: PSG battle; goalkeeper move

Meanwhile, reports in France claim City are pursuing a Monaco forward who’s managed 10 assists this campaign.

Although, Guardiola’s side will need to overcome Paris Saint-Germain to complete the deal.

City will also need to land a new goalkeeper this summer if Ederson pushes for a move to Saudi Arabia once again.

The Citizens have been tipped to launch a £21.7m bid for a shot-stopper from Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

