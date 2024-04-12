Man City ready to splash £120m in the summer to bring in Bayern superstar Guardiola loves

Manchester City are looking to break the bank to bring in world class attacker Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich this summer.

Man City have been dominant in English football during Pep Guardiola’s side as manager, winning 16 trophies in eight years. But recently they’ve been challenged right to the end of the season by Liverpool in 2021/22, Arsenal last season and both Arsenal and Liverpool this season.

The gap at the top has narrowed and Guardiola is looking to widen the gap by again signing a world-class talent in former Chelsea man Jamal Musiala.

The German-born, English-raised 21-year-old has become one of Bayern’s most important players despite being so much younger than others like Kane (30), Kimmich (29) and Sane (28).

Musiala is probably the best dribbler in tight spaces in the whole of European football. The way he can weave in and out of so many challenges in the box is scary and these types of moments win you games and titles.

READ MORE: The ridiculous XI of players Chelsea sold before they hit their prime: Salah, De Bruyne, Ampadu…

Jamal Musiala’s mentality makes him perfect for Man City

For Bayern last season, on the final day of the Bundesliga season, they needed to win in order to win the title but it was late on and they conceded to FC Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic in the 81st minute to make the score 1-1.

Musiala came off the bench in the 85th minute in order to inspire the team to win the game. Only 4 minutes later, Musiala received the ball on the edge of the box where he swivelled on the spot to turn and shoot from distance into the bottom corner and win Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern the title as a 20-year-old.

This type of big game mentality and ability to thrive big moments is exactly what Guardiola wants more of; the world class ability to grab the game by the scruff of its neck and make something happen.

: Exclusive: Iconic Man City star targeted in £100m-plus mega move by Saudi sides

At Man City over the years they’ve had many players who have done this for them. Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are just some examples.

However, both Mahrez and Gundogan have left, meanwhile De Bruyne has struggled with injuries and is now 32, also Bernardo Silva is 29 and every year is linked with a move elsewhere.

There’s a need for Guardiola to freshen up things at the club by bringing in another world class midfielder/winger hybrid in order to replace one of them and play alongside Phil Foden.

Bayern won’t want to sell, definitely not at a low cost and it’s thought that Musiala could cost the club around £120m smashing their previous transfer record of £100m they paid for Jack Grealish in the summer of 2021.

READ MORE: Man City agreement with Prem star dismissed as reason transfer ‘played down’ ahead of ‘expected’ move revealed