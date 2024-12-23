Manchester City are reportedly considering launching a mammoth bid for West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus in the January transfer window.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to bring in a new attacking midfielder who can be a long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, who is out of contract next summer.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is thought to be Man City’s top target for the position but he is thought to be close to signing a contract extension with the German club, so they may have to look elsewhere.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, West Ham star Kudus, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, is the player Man City are focusing on now. Kudus could also fill in for Jack Grealish on the left-wing, who has been out of form for some time.

The report claims the Premier League champions would be ‘willing to spend €80million (£66.3m / $83.3m)’ on Kudus, who they believe has ‘incredible potential.’

The 24-year-old signed for the Hammers from Ajax for £38million in the summer of 2023 and has made 59 appearances to date for the club, scoring 17 goals and making eight assists in the process.

It’s suggested that West Ham value Kudus at around £100million, although he has an £85million release clause which will become active next summer – so they may have to consider big bids for the forward.

EXCLUSIVE: Leicester to rival West Ham for Prem striker after Van Nistelrooy demand, in major boost for Stoke

Kudus not a priority for Man City in January – sources

Man City are in the midst of a dismal run of form and have lost nine games in their last 12 matches and pressure is mounting on Guardiola. They now sit seventh in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool and four outside the top four.

We reported last Friday that the club’s board are set to back Guardiola in the January window. Man City are in a very strong position financially and in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) – even with 130 alleged breaches hanging over them.

However, TEAMtalk sources say that their priority for January is to sign a defensive midfielder, even if a new attacking midfielder is a long-term aim.

We understand that will be their focus next month and the likes of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Atalanta’s Ederson are on their shortlist.

Man City have been linked with Kudus before and are believed to be admirers of the Ghanaian international, so it’s possible they could move for him.

However, a deal is very unlikely in January as West Ham don’t want to lose him and are in a strong negotiating position, given he’s under contract until 2028.

That could change next summer, however, as his £85million release clause will re-activate. Whether any side is willing to match that clause remains to be seen.

Man City round-up: Ederson ‘bid submitted’ / Inter want Gundogan?

Meanwhile, a shock report from Spain claimed last week that both Man City and Manchester United have submitted bids worth €70million (£58m / $73m) for Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of the January window.

As mentioned, Ederson is on Guardiola’s shortlist as the Cityzens look to bring in cover for injured superstar Rodri.

It would take a big bid to lure Ederson away from Atalanta in January as the Italian side fight for the Serie A title. However, from our understanding no bids have been lodged for the Brazilian to date, despite the rumours. That could change next month.

In other news, Inter Milan are reportedly showing interest in Man City star Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract at the Etihad expires next summer.

Foreign clubs will be able to open pre-contract talks with the German international from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer next summer and the Nerazzurri are in the mix for his signature.

The transfer is described as strategic given Inter may not have to pay a penny, and report therefore suggests getting a player of Gundogan’s quality that way is a ‘masterstroke’.

POLL: Where will Man City finish in the PL this season?