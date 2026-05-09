Real Madrid and Bayern Munich make contact for Man City defender

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol, who is a Real Madrid and Bayern Munich target

Manchester City are preparing to open talks with Josko Gvardiol over a new long-term contract amid growing interest from both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Croatia international defender has established himself as one of Pep Guardiola’s most important players for Man City since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2023.

We understand that Man City are now eager to secure Gvardiol’s future beyond his current deal, which runs until 2028.

Sources state that Man City sporting director, Hugo Viana, has been carrying out a major review of the squad planning.

After making progress on Phil Foden’s long-term future at Man City, attention is now turning towards tying down Gvardiol to a new deal.

We understand that Man City are fully aware of increasing interest in the versatile defender from Europe’s elite clubs.

Both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are huge admirers of the 24-year-old and have made contact with Gvardiol’s representatives to explore his current situation at the Etihad Stadium.

The two European giants are actively searching for left-sided defensive reinforcements.

Gvardiol’s ability to excel in that role at the highest level has made him an especially attractive option for both Madrid and Bayern.

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Man City confident of keeping Josko Gvardiol – sources

Despite the growing attention, Man City remain relaxed about Gvardiol’s future.

The Premier League giants are confident the defender is happy in Manchester and believe talks over an improved contract will progress positively once discussions formally begin.

Gvardiol is currently recovering from the fractured leg injury he suffered earlier this year, but he is understood to be progressing well in rehabilitation.

The defender is expected to return in time for the final stretch of the domestic season before linking up with Croatia for this summer’s World Cup finals.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Brentford, boss Pep Guardiola was asked about the Croat’s future.

Guardiola said: “I have no info. I would love Gvardiol to stay here. It is not easy to find a player like him so hopefully he can stay.”

Man City now want to reward that progress with a fresh agreement that would further strengthen their position amid mounting interest from Madrid and Munich.

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