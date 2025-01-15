Manchester City are already at risk of losing summer arrival Savinho as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both been credited with interest in the winger by a report.

Savinho shone while on loan at Girona from Troyes last season, registering 11 goals and 10 assists in 41 games. The Brazil international never actually made a first-team appearance for Troyes as he was quickly snapped up by Man City – a sister club of both Girona and Troyes – in July.

City paid around €40million (£33.8m / $41.2m) to bring Savinho to the Premier League on a five-year contract.

So far, Savinho has managed one goal and eight assists in 27 matches under Pep Guardiola.

While that is not a blistering record, the 20-year-old is still getting used to both life in England and Guardiola’s playing style.

Some of Savinho’s performances have been electric too, which suggests he has a very bright future. Indeed, he hit the post against Brentford on Tuesday night after a sensational run and also played a key role in Phil Foden’s second goal, as City were held to a 2-2 draw.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, City view Savinho as an ‘untouchable’ member of their squad, believing he can go right to the very top. That will not stop European clubs trying to snare him, though.

Real Madrid and PSG have supposedly sent scouts to watch the forward in recent weeks. Those scouts have returned glowing reports, leading to speculation that January offers might come in.

Madrid in particular have been backed to ‘test the waters’ with a January offer for Savinho.

City are expected to hold firm on their stance that the youngster is not for sale, making this a tough deal for Madrid to complete.

The Citizens are far more likely to offload Kyle Walker this month as the England international has asked to leave for a new challenge, with AC Milan the frontrunners as things stand.

James McAtee is in line for a switch to Germany after deciding he needs to leave the Etihad in order to play regularly.

Plus, there is a strong possibility that Kevin De Bruyne will leave on a free transfer in the summer as City still have not offered him a contract extension. The Saudis are keen on De Bruyne but he would prefer to try out MLS.

Man City transfers: Two deals agreed; Juventus star eyed

City are eyeing several January additions to help them get back in the top four. They have agreed to sign Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and are on the cusp of landing another centre-back, too.

Fabrizio Romano states that City have forged a £29.5m agreement with Palmeiras for Brazilian defender Vitor Reis.

Palmeiras had hoped to keep Reis until after the Club World Cup this summer, but City are poised to land him immediately.

Reports in Italy state that Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso is next up on City’s wish list, alongside Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

City are monitoring Cambiaso’s situation as Guardiola is a fan of his ability. Juve view the Italy international as an ‘important’ member of their team but City could try their luck with an offer.

Cambiaso mainly operates as a left-back but can also play at right-back if needed, with this versatility attractive to City.

