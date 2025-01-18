Does Haaland have eyes on a Real Madrid move still?

Erling Haaland may have signed a contract to stay with Manchester City for another nine years, but reports have already sprung up about how Real Madrid could still pursue him.

Haaland sent a definitive message over his future on Friday by renewing his contract with Man City until 2034. If he fulfils it, he will have spent all of his prime years in Manchester.

Man City have managed to remove the release clauses that were in Haaland’s previous contract, which had led to constant background rumours of a future move to a club like Real Madrid.

In short, it will be extremely hard for anyone to sign Haaland going forwards – but City might not be out of the woods completely.

A report from Marca states: ‘Haaland and his entourage are working on a formula to be able to seek an agreed exit at an attractive price.’

While it would not be a formal release clause, it seems to imply there could end up being a gentlemen’s agreement over the price that would allow Haaland to leave.

Furthermore, there is no specific timeframe mentioned as to when this ‘formula’ for leaving would be active.

Real Madrid are well aware of these developments, so much so that they ‘could aspire’ to signing him in what would be a blockbuster move.

READ MORE: Man City get £67m transfer breakthrough as European club make telling decision

Real Madrid not only Haaland candidate

And to make matters worse, the report adds that another club are in the same boat as Real Madrid.

Precisely, Paris Saint-Germain could also have their own aspirations of signing Haaland for big money.

Kylian Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid in the summer, so Haaland could either link up with him in Spain or take his place in France – although the chances are both squads will have evolved a lot more by the time Norway’s record scorer could realistically be approached.

Marca concludes that those are the only two clubs who could still have an outside chance for Haaland.

It’s stressed that he is focused on continuing his successful spell with City – and that he would give no thought to playing for a different club in the Premier League.

Despite City’s struggles to defend their title this season, Haaland is still happy at the club – which should be obvious enough given the commitment he has just made to them.

He is now believed to be earning a base salary of £525,000 per week, with bonuses potentially taking his earnings to £875,000 per week.

Man City set to strengthen around Haaland

For now, City will be looking forward to constructing a newly competitive squad with Haaland being the spearhead.

They have recently reached a breakthrough in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Omar Marmoush.

Eintracht have left Marmoush out of their squad this weekend due to his talks with another club.

City have verbally agreed to sign Marmoush for a fee that would be the third highest in their history.

They have also welcomed defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov for medicals, while they are battling to try and take Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus.

Cambiaso could become a replacement for Kyle Walker, who is closing in on a move to AC Milan.

Highest earners in the Premier League