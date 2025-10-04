Manchester City are reportedly planning to submit a gargantuan bid for Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri, though the Cityzens have a bold plan to rebuff the advances of the LaLiga giants.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the 29-year-old for some time, and with Xabi Alonso keen to bolster his midfield it’s no shock to see the speculation arise again.

Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, remains a vital player for Man City but recent injuries have limited his game time. The Spaniard has made five appearances so far this term, but was left out of their last game against Monaco in the Champions League due to another injury problem.

Those recent issues haven’t deterred Real Madrid, though. According to The Daily Star, Alonso’s side are ‘plotting a stunning raid’ on Man City for Rodri.

It’s claimed that the Spanish giants ‘could tempt Pep Guardiola’s men with a £130m bid for the midfield superstar’, and there is a ‘nagging fear’ the player could pursue the move.

However, Man City chairman, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, is ‘determined’ to keep Rodri at the Etihad.

The report adds that Al-Mubarak is ‘planning to open contract talks with Rodri’, in the hope of ‘keeping him out of the clutches of Real.’

Rodri: Real Madrid are ‘the best’ club in history

Rodri’s current contract expires in 2027, and The Daily Star state that City would be ‘willing to offer him a significant wage hike’ to ensure he pledges the rest of his career to the club.

A move to Real Madrid would be controversial, given Rodri played for their rivals, Atletico, prior to joining the Cityzens.

City’s position on Rodri has always been that he is not for sale, but a £130m bid would certainly get their attention – especially if they are unable to tie him down to new terms.

If accepted, the transfer would represent City’s biggest sale in their history, and also the second-biggest sale of all-time from the Premier League, after Philippe Coutinho’s £142m (incl. add-ons) move to Barcelona in 2018.

Speaking in an interview in November last year, Rodri admitted that an approach from Real Madrid would make him ‘proud’.

“When Real Madrid call you, the BEST club in history… it makes you proud,” Rodri said.

“You always MUST listen. It’s obvious.”

Rodri has made 271 appearances for City since joining in 2019, notching 26 goals and 32 assists.

The midfielder has played a huge role in the club’s success in the Guardiola era, helping his side to win 11 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and one Champions League.

Latest Man City news: Foden contract / Olise links grow

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones revealed yesterday (October 3) that City are set to offer Phil Foden a new lucrative contract.

Inside the club, there is an awareness that his current deal runs until 2027, and the plan has always been to address his future before the expiry date starts to come into view.

Foden’s upturn in form comes at a perfect time for City, who see him as central to their ambitions. Initial contacts between parties are expected soon.

In other news, City have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who has been on fire since his move from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

