Real Madrid are interested in signing a major Manchester City player, with Florentino Perez personally keen on getting a deal done, according to a report in Spain, which has claimed that the Spanish club’s president is also eyeing a move for a Tottenham Hotspur star.

Los Blancos have had a lot of injury problems this season, especially defensively. Eder Militao is on the sidelines at the moment with an ACL injury. David Alaba is about to return to action after a lengthy injury layoff. Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has had to use Aurelien Tchouameni in central defence this season despite the Frenchman being a midfielder by trade.

Antonio Rudiger remains a very important player at the back for Madrid, but he is 31 now, and club president Perez is reportedly looking to sign a young centre-back with a lot of potential for future success.

Fichajes has named Josko Gvardiol among the players Los Blancos are looking at signing in the summer of 2025, with Perez personally keen on a deal.

Gvardiol is one of the most promising young defenders in the world. The Croatia international has been on the books of Manchester City since 2023 and has established himself as an important player in Pep Guardiola’s team.

The 22-year-old has demonstrated his versatility by playing at left-back as well. Fichajes has noted that Gvardiol’s ability to play in more than one position in defence makes him very appealing to Madrid, who won La Liga and the Champions League last season and are determined to repeat that feat this time around too.

City paid £77m in transfer fees when they signed him from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023. The defender helped them win the Premier League title and reach the final of the FA Cup last summer.

Fichajes has added that Madrid supremo Perez is also interested in Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old centre-back has been at the German club since 2023 and has established himself among the better players in his position in the Bundesliga. Lukeba has also turned out once for France.

READ NEXT

➡️ Man City submit formal enquiry for Bundesliga striker to ignite blockbuster January transfer

Real Madrid eyeing Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven

While City fans will be worried about the prospect of losing a player like Gvardiol at the end of the season, Tottenham Hotspur supporters cannot rest easy either. That is because Fichajes has named Micky van de Ven among the defenders Madrid are keen on.

Van de Ven has had injury problems this season, but when fit and available, he is one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League and is one of the first names on the Tottenham teamsheet. The 23-year-old can also play as a left-back and is one of the quickest players in the Premier League.

The Netherlands international has been on the books of Spurs since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Wolfsburg. He is under contract at the North London club until the summer of 2029.

Latest Real Madrid news: Van Dijk rejection, Trent Alexander-Arnold plan

While City could lose Josko Gvardiol to Madrid, they could also sign a player from the Spanish giants. A report in Spain has claimed that City manager Pep Guardiola is keen on a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni. Liverpool are interested in the Madrid midfielder as well.

Madrid have taken the decision not to sign Virgil van Dijk. Spanish media have reported that agents of the Liverpool defender offered him to Los Blancos, who have turned down the chance to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season, and he was proposed as a free agent to Los Merengues for the summer of 2025.

While Madrid are not keen on Van Dijk, they are determined to get a deal done for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The defending Spanish and European champions have told the England international right-back to reject all offers from Liverpool for a new contract and join them as a free agent at the end of the season. The Reds are struggling to convince Alexander-Arnold to put pen to paper on fresh terms, with the star out of contract in the summer of 2025.

Josko Gvardiol’s Premier League season in numbers