Manchester City are planning for another big transfer window and have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and a report has revealed what Pep Guardiola’s side must do to get him.

The Cityzens signed Nico Gonzalez in January and he has helped fill the void left by injured superstar Rodri, but they are still keen to sign another midfielder this summer.

Camavinga, 22, is an important player for Madrid and has made 27 appearances this term, although he has missed a chunk of the campaign with knee and hamstring injuries.

According to Football Insider, a deal for Man City ‘will not be easy’ should they choose to pursue a move for Camavinga this summer.

Camavinga is ‘versatile and can play on the left side of midfield and defence or centrally’, with this being an area of the squad that Guardiola ‘wants to strengthen.’

The report claims that Camavinga has been ‘identified as a potential signing’ by Man City, but it will take a bid of ‘at least £70m’ for Madrid to consider a sale, ‘especially since he’s under a long-term deal at the Bernabeu until 2029.’

Although he hasn’t been started consistently by Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid view Camavinga as a vital squad player and he still has time to improve further.

Man City prefer moves for Premier League midfielders – sources

As mentioned, we understand that a new midfielder will be a priority for Man City in the summer, even if they did bring in Gonzalez two months ago.

But according to TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs, Guardiola is more likely to turn to players with Premier League experience than Camavinga.

As reported, Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes remains on Man City’s shortlist and they could make a move for him this summer.

Guimaraes has a verbal pact with Newcastle that he can leave for £85m this summer if the Magpies fail to qualify for the Champions League and a club in that competition comes calling.

Of course, there is still a good chance that Newcastle could qualify for UCL football, while Man City could miss out, too – but he remains a player of serious interest to Man City.

The other midfielder firmly on their radar is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

The 21-year-old England international is a concrete target for Man City, but he’s under contract with Palace until 2029, so the Eagles are in a strong position and expect at least three times the £22m package paid for him.

