Man City superstar ‘wouldn’t hesitate to sign for Real Madrid’

One of Manchester City’s best players would love to join Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain, as the Cityzens’ stance on selling him to Los Blancos comes to light.

Madrid and Manchester City are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both endured a disappointing 2024/25 campaign. While Los Blancos could not win LaLiga, Champions League or the Copa del Rey, the Cityzens needed a final-day victory over Fulham to finish in the Premier League top five and also lost to Crystal Palace in the final of the FA Cup.

Both Madrid and Man City are playing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and are among the favourites to win the tournament.

While Madrid drew their opening game 1-1 with Al-Hilal, Man City beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0.

Rodri did not start the match, but Man City manager Pep Guardiola brought the Spain international defensive midfielder on the hour mark.

The 28-year-old has long been linked with a move to Madrid along with his Man City striker Erling Haaland.

According to Defensa Central, if it were up to him, Rodri would love to swap Man City for Madrid.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has claimed that ‘if it were up to Rodri, he wouldn’t hesitate to sign for Real Madrid if they were interested’.

‘Although he’s happy at Manchester City and feels loved and appreciated, he’d be delighted with the possibility of returning to Spain to play for the best club in the world,’ states the report about Rodri, who has won the Premier League title four times and the Champions League once with Man City so far in his career.

DON’T MISS 🌐Every completed Real Madrid transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Man City stance on selling Rodri to Real Madrid

Defensa Central has claimed that Man City do not want to sell Rodri to Madrid.

The Cityzens want to keep the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, and if they do have to sell him, then they would prefer to do a deal with another club.

Man City and Madrid are ‘direct rivals in the Champions League’, and the Premier League club ‘don’t want to strengthen Real Madrid’.

The report has added that Madrid themselves may not be keen on paying a big transfer fee to sign Rodri in the summer transfer window.

Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are the two main options for new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso in central midfield/

Los Blancos also believe that Franco Mastantuono and Arda Guler have the qualities to play in that role.

Latest Real Madrid news: £53m star rejected, Marcus Rashford ‘offer’

A £53million attacker has had to settle for a move to Barcelona after Madrid rejected him.

Madrid have responded to Manchester United’s ‘offer’ to sign Marcus Rashford for £40million in the summer transfer window.

A Spanish report has revealed the six-word message that Madrid have given to Liverpool over signing defender Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?