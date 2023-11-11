Real Madrid could splash £175m on Man City superstar they can’t get out of their head

Real Madrid could reportedly decide to pay a release clause of £175million for Erling Haaland, who is still on their radar after they lost out to City in 2022.

Haaland was a target of all the world’s top clubs during his time at Borussia Dortmund. His rise at the club was phenomenal, and he ended his tenure there with almost a goal every game, and 23 assists on top of that.

While Real were one side that were keen on the Norwegian, it was serial Premier League winners Man City that managed to snare him.

He did not find the Premier League a challenge in his first campaign, when he broke the record for goals in a season in the league with 36, while also scoring 12 Champions League goals, as City won both competitions along with the FA Cup.

Haaland’s form is yet again fantastic – the striker has scored 11 Premier League goals this season along with four in the Champions League, with the Citizens in imperious form in both.

Naturally, a lot of big sides would rather Haaland was playing for them having seen how influential he is for City.

Real still caught up on Haaland

In fact, Real might be ready to do something about their desire to have Haaland in their ranks.

Indeed, Spanish outlet AS reports that his name ‘continues to appear’ on their shortlist after they missed out on him previously.

While they’ve always been keen on Kylian Mbappe, reports of late have suggested they may look for alternatives – Jamal Musiala being one – having not been able to snare him to this point.

Haaland could be the perfect player to get instead, given he’s as good if not better than Mbappe.

What’s more, AS suggests Real are considering splashing a huge sum on the Man City man.

Indeed, they make the point that Haaland will be available for approximately £175million when his release clause comes into play next summer, and given Real remain interested, they could take the plunge.

The report also suggests the striker’s relationship with Jude Bellingham could have some bearing.

Indeed, it’s believed Haaland could be interested in joining Real in order to link up with his former Dortmund teammate. If Real trigger his release clause and he is keen on the move, then it seems the major transfer could go through.

That could see City turn the tables and go for Real favourite Mbappe, who they are already keen on.

