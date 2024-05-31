Real Madrid star ‘flirting’ with Man City amid Liverpool links with Kylian Mbappe to force shock transfer

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is reportedly facing an uncertain future at the Bernabeu, with Manchester City and Liverpool reportedly interested in him.

The 23-year-old Brazilian international has scored an impressive 17 goals this season, helping Carlo Ancelotti’s side win LaLiga and reach the Champions League final.

Despite Real Madrid’s success this term, Rodrygo controversially described Man City – who are rumoured to be rivalling Liverpool for his signature – as “the best team in the world.”

Transfer journalist Javier Tinto insisted that there is ‘nothing coincidental’ about the timing of Rodrygo’s ‘flirting’ with the Cityzens. Fresh reports from Spain claim that the possibility of a move to Man City is ‘tempting’ the Los Blancos forward.

With Kylian Mbappe set to join Madrid on a free transfer in the coming weeks it’s thought that Rodrygo is concerned that his playing time will reduce next season.

Mbappe will no doubt be one of the first names on the team sheet for Madrid and will likely start as a striker or left-winger.

EURO PAPER TALK: Prem ace ignites Liverpool, Newcastle battle with ‘tantalising’ transfer statement; Man City flop ‘offers himself’ to Euro giant

Rodrygo, meanwhile, is reportedly keen to test himself in the Premier League and a switch to the Etihad would be ideal for him.

It seems that the Brazilian would prefer joining up with Pep Guardiola at Man City rather than with Arne Slot at Liverpool this summer.

Man City weighing up possible move for Real Madrid star

Man City are yet to make any concrete enquiries about a deal for Rodrygo but have reportedly ‘looked at him’ in recent weeks and will keep a close eye on the Champions League final on Saturday.

Guardiola’s side are ‘doing calculations’ and weighing up the possibility of bringing the winger to the Premier League.

The reality is that even if Madrid decide to part ways with Rodrygo in the wake of Mbappe’s arrival, they still won’t let him go on the cheap.

His contract at the Bernabeu is valid until 2028 and reports suggest that Los Blancos would demand between €100m (£85.4m) and €120m (£102.4m) for him.

Madrid are putting their transfer plans ‘on hold’ until after the Champions League final but they, along with Rodrygo are ‘aware’ that Man City are keeping tabs on the player.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Ancelotti and his team are ‘prepared for any scenario’ – meaning they’ll sell Rodrygo ‘or any other club’ if the conditions are ‘favourable to them.’

Man City signed top winger Jeremy Doku last summer and he looks set to play a key role for the Premier League champions for years to come.

The same cannot be said for fellow winger Jack Grealish, however, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad and is being linked with possible moves away.

Rodrygo, therefore, could be brought in as an upgrade to the former Aston Villa man.