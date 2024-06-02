Real Madrid star shuts down Manchester City transfer rumours in emphatic fashion

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has shut down speculation on his future after he was connected to a Manchester City move.

The 23-year-old attacker has been one of the most impressive players at the Bernabeu this season.

He has an outstanding 17 goals in 51 games across all competitions and is enjoying his time at Real Madrid.

The young striker was rewarded for his brilliance this season as he started the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Following the final whistle, Rodrygo was questioned about his future due to his ongoing connections to Manchester City, but he would make it clear that he had no desire to leave the Spanish Capital.

Reports out of Spain suggested that Pep Guardiola’s City were considering a bid to bring the player to the Etihad as Los Blancos look set to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Rodrygo ready to battle Mbappe

Rodrygo seems to be willing to battle any striker that comes into the club for a place in the team and believes that the Spanish captial is the best place for him to be right now.

“This week some media said about bids, clubs, interest. I don’t know anything about it and I’m not interested,” he said.

“And even if there are proposals, I have no idea about that. I’m staying. I’m happy here. How can I leave Real Madrid?”

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Dortmund, Rodrygo’s refusal to completely rule out the prospect of leaving Real Madrid for fresh opportunities added fuel to rumours about his future.

“Yes. Well…anything can happen,” Rodrygo told DAZN.

“I have a contract here, but I don’t know.

“The years I’ve been here have been a pleasure for me… I’ve always said I want to be at this club, but let’s see.”

Rodrygo believes that his words were taken out of context in order to create a story about him leaving Real Madrid.

The Brazil international can play anywhere across a front three making him a player who would fit in at top squads around the continent but he has responded with anger to the suggestion that he might leave the club.

“A very annoying situation occurred today, where one of my interviews was completely taken out of context,” he said.

“To be very direct, I am very happy at Real Madrid. I live a dream every day and it does not cross my mind to leave the club of my life. Now we continue with history to make – by 15. Hala Madrid and nothing more.”

