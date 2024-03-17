Real Madrid stunned as Man City agree mind-boggling deal for generational player

Manchester City are close to wrapping up an agreement to bring a player heralded as the best in the world in his age group to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the dominant force in club football at present. Their historic treble last season is proof of that and quietly going under the radar this time around is the fact they’re on course to win the treble once again.

Man City have spent heavily in the market and Pep Guardiola’s side is expensively assembled. However, what cannot be overlooked is the magnificent work taking place in their youth academy.

Phil Foden has arguably been City’s best player this term and is a homegrown player. Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb are now firm fixtures in the first-team squad.

Furthermore, Man City added £40m to their books as pure profit when selling academy graduate Cole Palmer to Chelsea.

Those are just four of countless success stories in City’s academy over recent times. Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, City’s academy could soon add an American flavour.

Man City beat Real Madrid to American gem

Taking to X, the trusted transfer guru wrote: “Manchester City are closing in on [a] deal to sign American wonderkid Cavan Sullivan, deal agreed!

“2009-born talent set to join Man City in the next years from Philadelphia Union despite Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund [and] Bayern Munich interest.”

Romano confirmed City’s coup will receive his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation “soon.”

Cavan Sullivan might not be a household name at present, though it won’t be long before that changes.

The American youngster is only 14 years of age, though has already played for Philadelphia Union’s under-17s.

Writing on X on Friday, MLS analyst, Taylor Twellman, revealed Man City’s scouts believe Sullivan is the best 14-year-old in world football right now.

Twellman wrote: “Cavan Sullivan of the Philadelphia Union will have many a choices for his next endeavour professionally but scouts from Man City believe he is the ‘best 14-year-old in the world’… and they aren’t exaggerating.”

Sullivan primarily operates as an attacking midfielder and per the Daily Mail, has already earned the moniker ‘Captain America’ within the game.

