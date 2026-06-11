Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s preferred target to strengthen Real Madrid’s defence this summer, with Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill also on the shortlist, TEAMtalk understands

Sources indicate that the Croatian international is now viewed as the most attainable elite option available to the Spanish giants, who are in for another busy transfer window under re-elected president Florentino Perez

Real Madrid are actively pursuing a new left-sided defender ahead of the new campaign, but soon-to-be-appointed new boss Mourinho has made it clear that versatility is a key requirement.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Mourinho has identified two players as the standout candidates for the role – Arsenal star Calafiori and Man City’s Gvardiol.

However, Real sources have indicated that Gvardiol, who joined Man City from RB Leipzig for a whopping £77.6million in 2023, is increasingly viewed as the more realistic option.

Calafiori remains highly regarded inside the Santiago Bernabeu and Mourinho is a huge admirer of the Italy international’s ability to operate both as a centre-back and left-back.

But Arsenal have little appetite to entertain offers. The 23-year-old still has three years remaining on his current contract and TEAMtalk understands the Gunners would demand a huge fee before even considering his departure.

READ NEXT – Julian Alvarez makes clear decision between Real Madrid and Barcelona as one €150m move is torched

Real Madrid to prioritise Man City raid

Arsenal’s firm stance on Calafiori has prompted Real to intensify their assessment of alternative options and Gvardiol has moved firmly towards the top of the shortlist.

Like Arsenal, Man City have no desire to part company with one of their most important defenders.

However, the situation is not quite as straightforward. The Croatian has just two years remaining on his current contract and while City are determined to tie him down to a new long-term deal, no agreement has yet been reached.

Real Madrid are monitoring that situation closely.

Sources suggest Mourinho believes Gvardiol possesses the ideal profile for his system, combining elite defensive qualities with the ability to operate in multiple positions across the back line.

The fact he can play both as a left-sided centre-back and an attacking left-back is viewed as a major attraction.

While Gvardiol and Calafiori currently lead Mourinho’s thinking, Real’s recruitment department continue to examine a number of other possibilities.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea star also on Arsenal’s defensive shortlist

TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is another player admired by the club’s hierarchy.

The England international fits the profile Real are seeking, with his ability to operate centrally or on the left side of defence making him an attractive option.

Colwill is not currently viewed as a priority target, but he remains firmly on the club’s radar.

Real also retain longstanding interest in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck and Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni.

Both players are highly regarded within the club’s scouting department and have been monitored extensively.

However, sources indicate they are viewed as more traditional centre-backs and therefore do not offer the same level of tactical flexibility that Mourinho is seeking from his next defensive addition.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, Real are already advancing plans to reshape their squad following Mourinho’s return to the club.

Terms are already in place for Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries to move to the Spanish capital, while the club continue to explore further additions across multiple positions.

Now attention is turning towards the left side of defence.

And while prising Gvardiol away from Man City would be far from straightforward, sources believe he currently represents Real Madrid’s most realistic route towards securing the elite versatile defender Mourinho wants at the heart of his new project.

READ MORE – Man Utd stunningly ‘contact’ Arsenal to sign Rashford as INEOS left furious by Barcelona stance