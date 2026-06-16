Manchester City have successfully concluded negotiations with Josko Gvardiol over a new contract, with TEAMtalk understanding the Croatian defender has agreed terms on a lucrative new five-year deal, and another key star could follow suit and pen a contract extension.

The agreement represents a significant boost for Man City and another notable success for sporting director Hugo Viana, who has moved swiftly to secure the long-term future of one of the club’s most important players.

Sources have confirmed that Gvardiol’s new contract includes a substantial pay rise, reflecting both his importance to the squad and the outstanding progress he has made since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2023.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s elite defenders during his time in Manchester, impressing with his versatility, consistency and ability to operate both centrally and at left-back. His performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe.

TEAMtalk revealed that Real Madrid made a major push to sign Gvardiol this summer and new head coach Jose Mourinho saw him as one of their priority defensive targets. The Spanish giants explored the possibility of a deal and held discussions over whether a move could be made.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich also monitored the defender’s situation and held conversations regarding his future, aware that Gvardiol remains one of the most highly-rated defenders in world football.

However, Man City never wavered in their determination to retain him.

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Man City to follow Gvardiol agreement with second new deal

TEAMtalk understands Gvardiol made it clear throughout discussions that he was happy at the Etihad and was prepared to commit his future to the club despite the interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides.

His decision to sign a new deal left Real Madrid with little option but to move quickly in another direction.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that once informed Gvardiol was staying put, Real accelerated their pursuit of Marc Cucurella. The Chelsea defender had already been under consideration at the Bernabeu and talks with his representatives were already underway.

Rather than continue pursuing an increasingly unrealistic deal for Gvardiol, Real moved decisively and were more than happy to conclude an agreement with Chelsea for the Spanish international, whom they also viewed as an excellent fit for their evolving defensive plans.

For Man City, though, retaining Gvardiol was always the priority. Securing his future is another important piece of business as they continue to shape the squad for the coming years under Viana’s stewardship.

And the Croatian may not be the last player rewarded with improved terms.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Man City have already opened initial conversations with Matheus Nunes over a possible contract extension.

The Portugal international has impressed club officials with both his performances and his versatility, having featured effectively in midfield and at right-back when required.

Sources indicate Man City believe Nunes has become an increasingly valuable member of the squad structure and are now keen to extend his stay beyond his current deal, which has two years remaining.

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