Man City ‘could be relegated’ to the Championship due to FFP; timeline on punishment revealed

Manchester City could face relegation to the Championship over their alleged 115 breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, per reports.

PSR, previously known as Financial Fair Play (FFP) has become a topic of increased focus after Everton and Nottingham Forest have been controversially docked eight and four points respectively this season for breaches.

Man City remain favourites to lift the title this term following an empathetic 4-0 win over Brighton on Friday but the threat of expulsion from the top flight still hangs over them.

When asked earlier this week whether a second Man City title while their 115 charges remain unresolved would damage the integrity of football, Premier League CEO Richard Masters said: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19?”

“Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

An independent commission is set to hear Man City’s case later this year, but certainly not before the current campaign ends. Given the extent of the charges, it’s thought a verdict in the case may not come until next year.

The threat of relegation is very real for Man City

Man City released a statement when the 115 charges were mounted against them, saying they welcomed a review of this matter by an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Football Insider revealed a ‘big update’ on the PSR hearing on Saturday, claiming it is ‘unlikely’ that Man City’s case will be concluded ‘before the end of next season.’

This is despite the fact that the independent hearing will begin in October this year, per reports.

Football Insider add that Man City ‘have long argued that they have done nothing wrong since the Premier League released its statement 14 months ago.

‘They have managed to buy time and get their arguments in order ahead of the hearing, which is now expected to take place later this year.’

Pete O’Rourke states that if found guilty, Man City are ‘unlikely to be relegated to League Two but could be demoted to the Championship due to issues surrounding the integrity of the league following the 115 charges aimed at them’.

It is understood that the ‘maximum punishment the Citizens could receive would be relegation to the Championship’ and Man City – who are adamant they haven’t breached the rules – ‘may have to pay a huge fee if they are found guilty by the independent commission’.

